Books in Brief: Bitter, Born Hungry

YOUNG ADULT
Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 272 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.
...
This brilliant prequel to Nigeria-born Akwaeke Emezi's National Book Award finalist "Pet" takes place in the City of Lucille before the revolution, a hellish nightmare of a place, "a world that is burning," plagued with mass shootings, police violence, extremes of poverty and wealth and rank injustice. "Everyone knew someone else who had died from something they didn't have to die from."
After a loveless childhood in a succession of foster homes, 17-year-old Bitter has found a refuge at the Eucalyptus Academy, a private boarding school for young artists under the leadership of Miss Virtue.
The city's public officials and police are controlled by white billionaire Dian Theron, who, among other crimes, drives small mom and pop operations out of business and owns shabby, poisoned apartment complexes. While the young people of the rebel Assata group are risking their lives protesting on the streets, Bitter prefers to stay in her room, drawing in her sketchbook with her headphones on to block out the screams and shouts and sirens.
Bitter has a secret, magical gift: she can spill a drop of blood on a drawing to make a creature come to life, although her butterflies and ladybugs vanish after a day or two. Her hard childhood has left "hope beaten out of her," and she resents the idea that young people should have to die for the mess older generations have left behind.
Emezi offers a vivid setting in Lucille, along with a memorable portrait gallery of young people of color: charismatic Assata leader Ube in his wheelchair, firebrand Hibiscus, kind paramedic-in-training Aloe who falls for Bitter, Bitter's best friend, Blessing, who came to Eucalyptus after being "in and out of queer shelters after her parents kicked her out." Bitter's refusal to support the protests upsets her friends. But when a close friend is grievously injured, Bitter's thirst for vengeance unleashes a force she can't control and she finds she can no longer stay on the sidelines.
Emezi's gripping first-person narrative examines the high cost of fighting for social justice, the moral peril of turning to violence in a righteous cause, the imperative of holding onto hope.
Assata's chant comes from Gwendolyn Brooks: "We are each other's harvest. We are each other's business. We are each other's magnitude and bond."
NONFICTION PICTURE BOOK
Born Hungry, Julia Child Becomes "the French Chef"; by Alex Prud'homme, illustrated by Sarah Green; Calkins Creek/Astra Books for Young Readers, 40 pages ($18.99) Ages 7 to 10.
...
Alex Prud'homme, Julia Child's grandnephew and co-author of her memoir "My Life in France," offers an entertaining, brilliant portrait of his larger-than-life great-aunt and her pivotal role in changing the way Americans think about food in this dazzling picture book biography.
Her years as author and celebrity chef are saved for an author's note at the end, as Prud'homme in vivid strokes offers the essence of her zest for life – and love of food.
She met her husband Paul, a veteran traveler 10 years her senior, while working for the U.S. spy agency Office of Strategic Services in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) during World War II and he encouraged her to try foods from around the world. How fascinating that the first "recipe" she developed was a shark repellent to protect sailors while working for the OSS. ("Julia used copper acetate mixed with black dye to create a small round 'cake' that smelled like dead shark.")
The first meal she cooked for Paul, "cow brains simmered in red wine," was a disaster. Her first meal in France opened her eyes to how wonderful food could be. While her husband was working at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, Julia enrolled in the famous Cordon Bleu cooking school at the age of 37 to properly learn French cuisine, eventually opening her own cooking school with two friends.
The marvelous author's note tells the rest of the story, of her rise to fame as cookbook author and TV personality and includes a list of her books and TV shows and helpful websites. A recipe is included.
Sarah Green's vibrant illustrations are perfect, starting with the gorgeous opening double illustration of a typewriter with the legend "No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing" on a desk next to a journal, cookbook, recipe cards, a vase of tulips and a portrait of Julia and Paul.