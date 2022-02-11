Books in Brief: Bitter, Born Hungry

Her years as author and celebrity chef are saved for an author's note at the end, as Prud'homme in vivid strokes offers the essence of her zest for life – and love of food.

She met her husband Paul, a veteran traveler 10 years her senior, while working for the U.S. spy agency Office of Strategic Services in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) during World War II and he encouraged her to try foods from around the world. How fascinating that the first "recipe" she developed was a shark repellent to protect sailors while working for the OSS. ("Julia used copper acetate mixed with black dye to create a small round 'cake' that smelled like dead shark.")

The first meal she cooked for Paul, "cow brains simmered in red wine," was a disaster. Her first meal in France opened her eyes to how wonderful food could be. While her husband was working at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, Julia enrolled in the famous Cordon Bleu cooking school at the age of 37 to properly learn French cuisine, eventually opening her own cooking school with two friends.

The marvelous author's note tells the rest of the story, of her rise to fame as cookbook author and TV personality and includes a list of her books and TV shows and helpful websites. A recipe is included.