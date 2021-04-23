 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books in Brief: Billy Miller Makes a Wish, Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town, Watercress
0 comments

Books in Brief: Billy Miller Makes a Wish, Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town, Watercress

Support this work for $1 a month

CHILDREN'S

Billy Miller Makes a Wish by Kevin Henkes; Greenwillow Books, 192 pages ($16.99) Ages 6 to 8.

...

Kevin Henkes follows up Newbery Honor book "The Year of Billy Miller" with another heartwarming, humorous, marvelous tale capturing what it's like to be a kid, the wonder and the worries and the powerlessness of it all.

On his 8th birthday, Billy Miller makes a wish that something exciting will happen, only to worry, when an ambulance immediately appears, if it's his fault that his 92-year-old neighbor, Mr. Tooley, has died. School is out; "summer lay before him like an endless highway," but Billy is out of sorts because his father, an artist, is away at art camp and his best friend is away on vacation.

Much of the hilarity is supplied by Billy's little sister, Sal, always the center of attention. The children make sympathy cards and the Millers pay a call on the Tooleys. Sal presents her "symphony" (sympathy) cards, then asks for them back. "I think they cheered you up enough. I need them back because there are lots more dead people coming up. That's the way it is." Later incidents involve a bat in the basement, an unfortunate mail delivery and a chimney mishap. 

Henkes offers the perfect blend of humor and empathy, a spot-on representation of the perspective of a child trying to navigate the world. Upon meeting Mr. Tooley's 40-year-old grandson: "Billy didn't know grandchildren could be so old." Later, Billy "wanted to be grown up. To be as tall as Papa. To be able to drive. To be able to do whatever he wanted to do all day long." After Sal uses Billy's new birthday markers to draw butterfly tattoos all over her legs, "Billy decided that he would never be a parent. It was too hard, and it would take too much time away from doing fun things for yourself."

YOUNG ADULT

Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock; Wendy Lamb Books,  208 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.

Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock, Alaskan author of acclaimed debut "The Smell of Other People's Houses," here offers a beautifully written, poignant collection of interwoven stories, loosely connected by the tragic disappearance of a young girl and set in small towns in the West and Alaska in the 1990s.

In each story, Hitchcock swiftly sketches out fully developed characters in the grip of fierce emotion, teens struggling with personal crises or trying to reinvent themselves, their angst echoing and magnified by the claustrophobic confines and limited possibilities of their small towns. 

The collection begins in Alaska with Gina, who is boiling with rage over her mother's recent death and her father's new girlfriend; she takes her anger out on the woman's young daughter during an ice skating outing reached by dogsled. In other stories wildfires threaten; the actions of an abusive priest have ripple effects. A girl is betrayed by her longtime boyfriend. A boy is found unconscious on a beach in the Pacific Northwest, in his possession a postcard to the boy who shared a kiss with him. A bear threatens campers in the wilds of Alaska. A girl is confused by the intentions of a young volunteer firefighter who rescued her cat and seems to be flirting with her. Older sisters plot an intervention.

Only gradually does the mystery at the heart of the collection become clear; a second reading may be required to appreciate the links between stories, to assemble the pieces of the puzzle.

"The Smell of Other People’s Houses" was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and was a finalist for the William C. Morris YA Debut Award.

PICTURE BOOK

Watercress by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin; Neal Porter Books ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.

This perfect gem of a story was inspired by the author's distressing childhood experience of being forced by her Chinese immigrant parents to pick watercress from a ditch in rural Ohio. 

The family is driving on a country road in their old red Pontiac when the parents spot watercress, pile out of the car and armed with a paper bag and scissors, wade into the ditch to pick as much as they can, their sullen daughter ducking whenever a car drives by, hoping no one will see her. "I only want to eat vegetables from the grocery store. Free is bad. Free is hand-me-down clothes and roadside trash-heap furniture and now, dinner from a ditch." An accompanying illustration of her white Ohio classmates sitting in judgment puts in relief the sharply different experience of immigrant parents and their U.S.-born children.

Their daughter's embarrassment inspires her parents to open up about the famine and war they experienced in China, helping her understand for the first time what her parents have survived.

Jason Chin's lovely, detailed watercolors are painted in the delicate, faded tones of memory; in an author's note Andrea Wang calls her story "an apology and a love letter to my parents."  

 

Jean Westmoore

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago
Books

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago

CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail for the Chicago post office, and he cared for medical-research animals at what was then Michael Reese ...

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart
Books

Review: 'The Unwilling,' by John Hart

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin's Press (384 pages, $27.99) ——— John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire. The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. The hero (and ...

Book review: ‘Every Last Fear’ a taut thriller from a new talent
Books

Book review: ‘Every Last Fear’ a taut thriller from a new talent

"Every Last Fear" by Alex Finlay; Minotaur (368 pages, $26.99) ——— The last conversation with a loved one can weigh heavily if that talk ends badly and, indeed, becomes the final contact with that person. New York University student Matt Pine remembers all too well that the last phone call with his father, Evan, erupted into an explosive argument. The contention was, as usual, over Matt’s ...

Mary Schmich: It’s National Poetry Month. Here are 9 good poems to help you make it through life.
Books

Mary Schmich: It’s National Poetry Month. Here are 9 good poems to help you make it through life.

Poetry is often referred to as an art, and it is one, but it’s also a practical tool. It can jostle your brain into new thoughts, change your mood with only a few words, keep you company like an old friend. Because April is National Poetry Month, I want to share a few poems that have kept me good company through the years. They’re poems I’ve turned to for enlightenment or consolation and sent ...

Review: Nancy Pelosi dishes on AOC and 'Moscow Mitch' in a revealing new biography
Books

Review: Nancy Pelosi dishes on AOC and 'Moscow Mitch' in a revealing new biography

It’s difficult to write a fresh-sounding biography of a woman who has been in Washington longer than some members of Congress have been alive. But even longtime watchers of House Speaker Nancy Nancy Pelosi will learn something new about the most powerful woman in the country — and how she got that way — from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy ...

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors
Books

Gustavo Arellano: In the pandemic, businesses and nonprofits become authors

LOS ANGELES — The menu was always small at Sonoratown on the outskirts of the Fashion District, and the coronavirus didn't change that. The critically acclaimed Mexican restaurant still sells tacos and burritos filled with mesquite-grilled beef and chicken, flaky handmade flour tortillas and an awesome coconut horchata that's like an island vacation in a cup. But the small spot looked like a ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Ocean Prey. John Sandford. Putnam 2. The Devil's Hand. Jack Carr. ...

Hirono’s heart: Hawaiian senator’s rise to success started with mom’s risky move
Books

Hirono’s heart: Hawaiian senator’s rise to success started with mom’s risky move

"Heart of Fire: An Immigrant Daughter’s Story" by Mazie K. Hirono; Viking (416 pages, $28) ——— If you want to know what Mazie K. Hirono thinks about someone, just ask her. Her right-wing colleagues in the Senate? “Republican zombies.” Attorney Alan Dershowitz? “Cynical and idiotic.” President Donald Trump? “A petty, vindictive, spoiled brat.” Hirono is tough. And as her autobiography, “Heart ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News