Books in Brief: Billy Miller Makes a Wish, Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town, Watercress

CHILDREN'S

Billy Miller Makes a Wish by Kevin Henkes; Greenwillow Books, 192 pages ($16.99) Ages 6 to 8.

Kevin Henkes follows up Newbery Honor book "The Year of Billy Miller" with another heartwarming, humorous, marvelous tale capturing what it's like to be a kid, the wonder and the worries and the powerlessness of it all.

On his 8th birthday, Billy Miller makes a wish that something exciting will happen, only to worry, when an ambulance immediately appears, if it's his fault that his 92-year-old neighbor, Mr. Tooley, has died. School is out; "summer lay before him like an endless highway," but Billy is out of sorts because his father, an artist, is away at art camp and his best friend is away on vacation.

Much of the hilarity is supplied by Billy's little sister, Sal, always the center of attention. The children make sympathy cards and the Millers pay a call on the Tooleys. Sal presents her "symphony" (sympathy) cards, then asks for them back. "I think they cheered you up enough. I need them back because there are lots more dead people coming up. That's the way it is." Later incidents involve a bat in the basement, an unfortunate mail delivery and a chimney mishap.