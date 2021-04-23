Books in Brief: Billy Miller Makes a Wish, Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town, Watercress

CHILDREN'S
Billy Miller Makes a Wish by Kevin Henkes; Greenwillow Books, 192 pages ($16.99) Ages 6 to 8.
Kevin Henkes follows up Newbery Honor book "The Year of Billy Miller" with another heartwarming, humorous, marvelous tale capturing what it's like to be a kid, the wonder and the worries and the powerlessness of it all.
On his 8th birthday, Billy Miller makes a wish that something exciting will happen, only to worry, when an ambulance immediately appears, if it's his fault that his 92-year-old neighbor, Mr. Tooley, has died. School is out; "summer lay before him like an endless highway," but Billy is out of sorts because his father, an artist, is away at art camp and his best friend is away on vacation.
Much of the hilarity is supplied by Billy's little sister, Sal, always the center of attention. The children make sympathy cards and the Millers pay a call on the Tooleys. Sal presents her "symphony" (sympathy) cards, then asks for them back. "I think they cheered you up enough. I need them back because there are lots more dead people coming up. That's the way it is." Later incidents involve a bat in the basement, an unfortunate mail delivery and a chimney mishap.
Henkes offers the perfect blend of humor and empathy, a spot-on representation of the perspective of a child trying to navigate the world. Upon meeting Mr. Tooley's 40-year-old grandson: "Billy didn't know grandchildren could be so old." Later, Billy "wanted to be grown up. To be as tall as Papa. To be able to drive. To be able to do whatever he wanted to do all day long." After Sal uses Billy's new birthday markers to draw butterfly tattoos all over her legs, "Billy decided that he would never be a parent. It was too hard, and it would take too much time away from doing fun things for yourself."
YOUNG ADULT
Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock; Wendy Lamb Books, 208 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.
Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock, Alaskan author of acclaimed debut "The Smell of Other People's Houses," here offers a beautifully written, poignant collection of interwoven stories, loosely connected by the tragic disappearance of a young girl and set in small towns in the West and Alaska in the 1990s.
In each story, Hitchcock swiftly sketches out fully developed characters in the grip of fierce emotion, teens struggling with personal crises or trying to reinvent themselves, their angst echoing and magnified by the claustrophobic confines and limited possibilities of their small towns.
The collection begins in Alaska with Gina, who is boiling with rage over her mother's recent death and her father's new girlfriend; she takes her anger out on the woman's young daughter during an ice skating outing reached by dogsled. In other stories wildfires threaten; the actions of an abusive priest have ripple effects. A girl is betrayed by her longtime boyfriend. A boy is found unconscious on a beach in the Pacific Northwest, in his possession a postcard to the boy who shared a kiss with him. A bear threatens campers in the wilds of Alaska. A girl is confused by the intentions of a young volunteer firefighter who rescued her cat and seems to be flirting with her. Older sisters plot an intervention.
Only gradually does the mystery at the heart of the collection become clear; a second reading may be required to appreciate the links between stories, to assemble the pieces of the puzzle.
"The Smell of Other People’s Houses" was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and was a finalist for the William C. Morris YA Debut Award.
PICTURE BOOK
Watercress by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin; Neal Porter Books ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.
This perfect gem of a story was inspired by the author's distressing childhood experience of being forced by her Chinese immigrant parents to pick watercress from a ditch in rural Ohio.
The family is driving on a country road in their old red Pontiac when the parents spot watercress, pile out of the car and armed with a paper bag and scissors, wade into the ditch to pick as much as they can, their sullen daughter ducking whenever a car drives by, hoping no one will see her. "I only want to eat vegetables from the grocery store. Free is bad. Free is hand-me-down clothes and roadside trash-heap furniture and now, dinner from a ditch." An accompanying illustration of her white Ohio classmates sitting in judgment puts in relief the sharply different experience of immigrant parents and their U.S.-born children.
Their daughter's embarrassment inspires her parents to open up about the famine and war they experienced in China, helping her understand for the first time what her parents have survived.
Jason Chin's lovely, detailed watercolors are painted in the delicate, faded tones of memory; in an author's note Andrea Wang calls her story "an apology and a love letter to my parents."
Jean Westmoore