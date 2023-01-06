 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: Beneath the Wide Silk Sky; Very Good Hats, Frizzy

YOUNG ADULT

Beneath the Wide Silk Sky by Emily Inouye Huey; Scholastic Press, 336 pages ($18.99) Age 12 and up.

This poignant debut novel, set on an island off Washington State and inspired by the experience of the author's family during World War II, offers an indelible portrait of a Japanese American girl with big dreams facing the gritty realities of poverty, prejudice and the injustice of being forced from her home  in the aftermath of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.

The novel opens, on Dec. 4, 1941, with high school sophomore Samantha Sakomoto cleaning out the chicken house on her family's struggling farm. Still grieving her mother's recent death from cancer, Samantha is keenly aware of her family's dire financial situation and her own limited options even as she dreams of turning her love of photography into a career and traveling the world. Her older brother Charlie has had to defer his college plans to work at the local brickyard to help support the family. Her older sister, Kiki, hangs out with the popular crowd, is dating a white boy and does work as a seamstress to make money.

Sam has a secret crush on classmate Beau, son of the racist local store owner who is stands to reclaim the Sakomotos' farm if they miss just one mortgage payment. Beau tells her about a photo contest with a $50 prize and encourages her to enter. "Stop making yourself so ... small." In Sam's attempt to find an aerial perch to shoot the prize-winning photo, she falls out of a tree into a farm pond and Hiro, the older boy who lives next-door, Hiro, comes to her rescue. 

As anti-Japanese rhetoric gets more heated after the Pearl Harbor attack, the prejudice the family has always faced escalates to outright assaults. And then the arrests begin. The author vividly evokes the poisoned atmosphere of suspicion and the panic and incredulity longtime residents feel at being considered the enemy by their neighbors. 

The author is the daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II. Her grandparents were evacuated from homes and farms in California and Washington. 

PICTURE BOOK

Very Good Hats by Emma Straub, illustrated by Blanca Gomez; Rocky Pond Books/Penguin imprint ($18.99) Jan. 10 publication. 

Novelist Emma Straub makes her picture book debut with this whimsical, funny, imaginative tale exploring the wildest possibilities of what a hat is. The perfect, playful illustrations, which incorporate paper collage, are by Blanca Gomez, who lives in Spain.

Straub begins: "Some people think hats are fancy things you can buy at a haberdashery, but that's just the tip of the iceberg." Fingers can wear hats, of acorn caps, raspberries, chewed-up gum, tortellini, doll shoes.  A hat can be an empty pudding cup, a cat, a bunny or even a hardcover book, but only "if you have excellent posture." A double-page spread is devoted to hats that "come with the job"; pictured are a pirate, a cook, a firefighter, an astronaut and a queen's guard with the tall black helmet. Growing ever more whimsical, Straub writes "at a baseball stadium, hats are filled with ice cream" and "if you're in an airplane, you get to wear a cloud."

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega, art by Rose Bousamra; First/Second ($21.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

A girl rebels against her mother's determined campaign to straighten her frizzy locks in this entertaining and inspiring graphic novel celebrating the truth that all hair is "good hair." 

Claribel A. Ortega's vivid dialogue and Rose Bousamra's exuberant illustrations bring Marlene to vivid life, with our first view of her scowling up from the shampoo bowl during her weekly forced trip to the salon as she prepares for her cousin's quinceañera: "It's not my cousin's fault, but I'm super mad at her for having a quince."

Her mother and other relatives all send the message that Marlene with her "bad" hair and exuberant ways should be more like her cousin, "so ladylike and pretty," with her long, blond, perfect hair. Rescue comes in the form of an aunt, who has learned the tricks of cultivating her own gorgeous curly mane and shows Marlene how to do the same. With the support of her aunt and her best friend, Marlene finds the courage to finally confide in her mother her wish to be herself.

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

