Books in Brief: Baby & Solo, Six Feet Below Zero, It Began With Lemonade

YOUNG ADULT

Baby & Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma; Candlewick Press, 416 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.

...

Lisabeth Posthuma offers a blast from the past in this beautifully written, poignant novel set in 1996 at a video store, a mostly vanished community institution that will no doubt seem like an ancient relic to readers in the target audience. (The cover is styled to resemble a VHS tape with a sticker "Be Kind Rewind.")

Joel Teague was just a kid when he and his parents moved to Michigan from Fairfax, Va., after The Bad Thing Happened. (The Bad Thing is not explained until almost the end of the novel.)

Almost 10 years later, Joel is now 17 and a veteran of psychiatric hospitalizations. All he wants is to be Normal. Rather than attend school, he has a tutor. His psychiatrist has suggested Joel get a part-time job, and ROYO Video has an opening. It's store policy for staffers to go by the names of movie characters; Joel, a huge Star Wars fan, picks Han Solo. He immediately hits it off with Nicole Palmer, who goes by Baby. But as their friendship deepens, will he have the courage to open up to her about What Is Wrong With Him?