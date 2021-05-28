Books in Brief: Baby & Solo, Six Feet Below Zero, It Began With Lemonade

YOUNG ADULT
Baby & Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma; Candlewick Press, 416 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.
...
Lisabeth Posthuma offers a blast from the past in this beautifully written, poignant novel set in 1996 at a video store, a mostly vanished community institution that will no doubt seem like an ancient relic to readers in the target audience. (The cover is styled to resemble a VHS tape with a sticker "Be Kind Rewind.")
Joel Teague was just a kid when he and his parents moved to Michigan from Fairfax, Va., after The Bad Thing Happened. (The Bad Thing is not explained until almost the end of the novel.)
Almost 10 years later, Joel is now 17 and a veteran of psychiatric hospitalizations. All he wants is to be Normal. Rather than attend school, he has a tutor. His psychiatrist has suggested Joel get a part-time job, and ROYO Video has an opening. It's store policy for staffers to go by the names of movie characters; Joel, a huge Star Wars fan, picks Han Solo. He immediately hits it off with Nicole Palmer, who goes by Baby. But as their friendship deepens, will he have the courage to open up to her about What Is Wrong With Him?
Posthuma structures her novel carefully, withholding the reveal about the Bad Thing after sprinkling subtle clues throughout suggesting something deeply wrong in the Teague household. Joel's deeply religious mother searches his room, monitors his meds, allows him no privacy. For some reason, any mention of Star Wars sets her off. Joel's internalization of his mother's homophobia catches him by surprise in an interaction with a co-worker.
With the finesse of a thriller, Posthuma carefully withholds the reveal about the Bad Thing, and Joel's epiphany about how he has been dealing with it, until almost the end of the novel. Against the colorful backdrop of the video store setting, the author offers a compelling portrait of two wounded souls connecting and a heart-rending tale of emotional abuse, tragedy, family trauma and healing.
CHILDREN'S
Six Feet Below Zero by Ena Jones; Holiday House, 279 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
A brother and sister follow their great-grandmother's instructions to place her dead body in a freezer in the basement and pretend she's still alive in this entertaining romp from the author of the Clayton Jones series.
Rosie and Baker are extremely fond of their eccentric 88-year-old great-grandmother who took them in after their parents were killed in a car accident, even though their grandmother, nicknamed "Grim Hesper," wanted to send them to separate boarding schools.
Now their great-grandmother is dead, but she had made careful arrangements (a freezer full of frozen casseroles and six months' worth of toilet paper) to make sure they could survive on their own until their Aunt Tilly could be reached to come home to be their guardian.
The youthful, hard-as-nails grandma is the villain of the piece, plotting to try to unload the kids, the house and its furnishings as quickly as possible while Rosie and Baker hunt for the updated will, all the while sending texts, and even cobbling together a voice recording to maintain the charade that their great-grandmother is sick with shingles.
Jones manages to maintain the suspense as Rosie and Baker race against time to outwit Grim Hesper in their search for the updated will. "Spreen Family Recipes" in the back of the book include Great Grammy's Noodle Wiggle Casserole and Baker's Malted Chocolate Chip Cookies.
PICTURE BOOK
It Began With Lemonade by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Lian Cho; Dial Books for Young Readers ($17.99)
...
A young girl's quest to sell lemonade takes an unexpected turn in this whimsical, dreamlike picture book as fresh as a summer breeze.
The girl sets out on the first Saturday of summer to find a good spot for her lemonade stand, only to find the streets already crowded with them. Then the lemonade stand takes off on its own and comes to a stop by a river. ("l sat for a long while, feeling terrible as a turnip.") But it turns out the river is full of thirsty creatures ("larger, stranger, sippers, slurpers") wishing for lemonade. Cho's lively, sunny illustrations are the perfect match for Sterer's amusing text.
Jean Westmoore