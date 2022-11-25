Books in Brief: At Midnight, Dark Room Etiquette

YOUNG ADULT

At Midnight: 15 Beloved Fairy Tales Reimagined, edited by Dahlia Adler; Flatiron Books, 452 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

Dahlia Adler, the founder of LGBTQReads.com and author of novels including "Home Field Advantage," offers a dazzling collection of reimagined fairy tales from such luminaries in Young Adult publishing as Stacey Lee ("The Downstairs Girl"), Malinda Lo (whose debut novel was a reworking of "Cinderella"), Gita Trelease, Rory Power, Anna-Marie McLemore and Darcie Little Badger.

The brilliantly diverse, often bloody tales are mostly inspired by the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen and Charles Perrault; original versions are included.

Gita Trelease sets her richly atmospheric tale, "In the Forests of the Night," a reworking of lesser-known tale "Fitcher's Bird," during British colonial rule in India. A tiger is believed to be killing Indian girls; brave Lili goes in search of her sister at the remote bungalow of retired British Army Capt. Fitcher with its nightmarish collection of mounted heads and stuffed wild beasts. In Lipan Apache author Darcie Little Badger's capable hands, "Puss and Boots" becomes "Coyote in High Top Sneakers," a satisfying tale of an Apache family facing the loss of their home outwitting greedy white interlopers. Horror master Rory Power ("Burn Our Bodies Down") offers a surprising, sinister tale of sisters, parents, violence and betrayal in "Sharp as Any Thorn," inspired by "Sleeping Beauty." Siblings Hank and Gigi are left at the side of the road in the frozen tundra of a Canadian winter by their grasping stepmother and compliant father in Roselle Lim's terrifying "Just A Little Bite," a grisly tale inspired by "Hansel and Gretel." Alex London's Cinderella-inspired tale, "HEA," offers Phoenix Ashes, a wealthy social media star ("17-year-old ATM machine to his friends and family") whose every waking moment is controlled by his stepmother/manager.

"The Sister Switch," the single new fairy tale in the collection, comes from Melissa Albert, a master at weaving fairy tale elements into her terrifying novels. A young man planning to break up with his girlfriend so he can date her best friend finds himself trapped in an immersive theater event in an abandoned factory, a nightmare maze of threatening masked characters.

Adler, editor of previous anthologies reinventing tales of Edgar Allen Poe and Shakespeare," contributes "Say My Name," a contemporary take on "Rumpelstiltskin," in which a coding genius tries to win the affections of a classmate by torpedoing a rival's chance at a computer programming camp.

Dark Room Etiquette by Robin Roe; HarperTeen, 512 pages; ($18.99) Ages 14 to 17.

Robin Roe, author of "A List of Cages," offers edge-of-your-seat suspense in this harrowing psychological thriller of a wealthy Texas teen who is abducted and held captive by a man claiming to be his real father.

She quickly sketches a vivid portrait of arrogant, handsome, brilliant 16-year-old Sayers Wayte, an unrepentant snob who lives in a mansion, wears expensive clothes, drives a red Aston Martin convertible, has a beautiful, popular girlfriend and spent the summer being bored in Paris and Spain.

He leads a charmed life: caught speeding, he gets off with a warning; teachers and administrators tolerate his rude antics. He is smart and has a gift for languages but no ambition to do anything with it. He has a sweet childhood best friend Luke, but also hangs out with Garrett, a violent psychopath, and stands by and does nothing when Garrett torments a classmate. His parents are divorced; he is close to his mother, his father has never had any interest in him.

After his GPS mysteriously stops working in the middle of nowhere, he finds himself drugged and shackled in a house without windows, with locked doors, with no way to keep track of time and an adult repeatedly expecting him to recall a different version of his life story. Sayers, now expected to answer to the name "Daniel," finds himself in a fog, with no sense of how long he's been there, experiencing real fear and loneliness and a growing dependence on and even affection for the man he learns to call "Dad."

Along with gripping suspense, Roe does a masterful job depicting the disturbing ways in which a prolonged sensory deprivation experience could erode a person's sense of self, and then of the surprising, shattering aftermath of PTSD as he grapples to come to terms with the question: Who am I now?