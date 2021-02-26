Books in Brief: Angel of Greenwood, 365 Days to Alaska

YOUNG ADULT
Angel of Greenwood by Randi Pink; Feiwel & Friends, 297 pages, ($16.99) Ages 12 to 17.
...
A Black boy and girl fall in love in the days leading up to the terrible Tulsa race massacre of 1921 in this searingly eloquent, heart-rending work of historical fiction by Randi Pink (author of "Girls Like Us").
16-year-old Angel Hill is a quiet girl who believes it is her life's purpose to help others; 17-year-old Isaiah Wilson cowers in the shadow of his best friend, a bully named Muggy, and writes poetry in secret.
Angel and Isaiah have always gone to the same school, but it is only one Sunday morning when Angel dances in church that Isaiah truly notices her and is smitten. When their English teacher offers them both a job pedaling a bicycle mobile library around town, Isaiah is thrilled at the idea of being so close to Angel every day.
Angel and Isaiah have grown up in the relative safety of the Greenwood District of Tulsa, a thriving neighborhood of Black businesses dubbed the Black Wall Street, featuring "the finest of restaurants, clothiers, grocers, hardware shops." It's a place where the ugly realities of Jim Crow seem held at bay. The author brings to vivid life this Greenwood district and the people who live there, the artisans and entrepreneurs and eccentric personalities.
The novel is told through the alternating perspectives of Angel and Isaiah, the chapters counting down one day at a time toward the unthinkable event looming ahead.
Thanks to Pink's artistry, so thoroughly are we invested in Angel, Isaiah and their love story, the reader feels the full horror and terror and disbelief as fires light up the sky on Memorial Day, 1921, and Angel and Isaiah run to try to save their neighbors from the armed white mob attacking Blacks, looting and torching homes and businesses. As many as 300 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the 18-hour rampage, as white supremacists burned down 35 blocks of the district, leaving more than 8,000 people homeless.
Randi Pink juxtaposes the most beautiful of love stories against the backdrop of an explosion of hatred, driving home the full horror of the murderous attack of 1921. Her postscript is a grace note, as Angel and Isaiah are unbowed, still hopeful and determined to help their people toward a better future.
CHILDREN'S
365 Days to Alaska by Cathy Carr; Amulet Books, 272 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
Debut author Cathy Carr offers an interesting fish out of water tale, in this entertaining novel of a girl learning to navigate middle school in suburban Connecticut after growing up off the grid in the Alaska bush.
11-year-old Rigel Harman knows how to track, shoot and dress a rabbit; she knows all the basics of surviving in the wilderness, growing up in a rough cabin on a creek off the Yukon River without electricity, running water or indoor plumbing with her parents and two sisters, 14-year-old Willow, and 5-year-old Izzy. When her parents get divorced, her mother breaks the news that she and the girls are moving to Connecticut to live with their grandmother. Rigel doesn't want to leave Alaska but her father tells her privately he will find a way to bring her back in one year.
His promise helps Rigel survive the difficult adjustment to middle school, the chaos and pecking order of the middle school cafeteria, the mean girls who make fun of her hair and clothes, a falling out with a girl who seems to be a friend but then dumps her. Her one true friend is a crow she starts to feed when she starts eating lunch by herself in an outdoor area near the school dumpster, although she knows full well it will do a wild creature no good to get too used to human contact.
Carr offers a vivid description of life in the Alaskan bush – inspired by tales from her own father – and a believable account of how difficult it might be for a girl to leave that physically demanding but more self-reliant lifestyle behind, and the difficult emotional realities involved: grief at bidding goodbye to all that's familiar, the pain of dealing with her father's lack of communication, the guilt about adjusting to a life with more creature comforts.
Jean Westmoore