Books in Brief: Angel of Greenwood, 365 Days to Alaska

11-year-old Rigel Harman knows how to track, shoot and dress a rabbit; she knows all the basics of surviving in the wilderness, growing up in a rough cabin on a creek off the Yukon River without electricity, running water or indoor plumbing with her parents and two sisters, 14-year-old Willow, and 5-year-old Izzy. When her parents get divorced, her mother breaks the news that she and the girls are moving to Connecticut to live with their grandmother. Rigel doesn't want to leave Alaska but her father tells her privately he will find a way to bring her back in one year.

His promise helps Rigel survive the difficult adjustment to middle school, the chaos and pecking order of the middle school cafeteria, the mean girls who make fun of her hair and clothes, a falling out with a girl who seems to be a friend but then dumps her. Her one true friend is a crow she starts to feed when she starts eating lunch by herself in an outdoor area near the school dumpster, although she knows full well it will do a wild creature no good to get too used to human contact.

Carr offers a vivid description of life in the Alaskan bush – inspired by tales from her own father – and a believable account of how difficult it might be for a girl to leave that physically demanding but more self-reliant lifestyle behind, and the difficult emotional realities involved: grief at bidding goodbye to all that's familiar, the pain of dealing with her father's lack of communication, the guilt about adjusting to a life with more creature comforts.

Jean Westmoore

