Books in Brief: An Emotion of Great Delight, What the Road Said, From Little Tokyo With Love
YOUNG ADULT

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi; HarperCollins, 256 pages ($19.99 ), ages 13 and up.

A 17-year-old Iranian American struggles to cope with the tragic death of her brother and its devastating impact on her family while simultaneous dealing with fierce anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the U.S. declaration of war on Iraq in this beautifully written, heart-wrenching novel from Tahereh Mafi.

Told in Shadi's voice, the eloquent narrative shifts between December 2003 and the previous year, before Mehdi's death. The contrast is painful: in 2002 Shadi is roused from sleep by her mother playfully sitting on her in bed, and rushes to get dressed as her older sister loudly complains about giving her a ride to school. In 2003, with her father in the hospital after a heart attack and her mother immobilized by depression, Shadi is lying in the school parking lot, waiting for a ride that isn't coming, when a police officer materializes "a ten-thousand-foot-tall police officer was looming over me...I blinked and backed up, crab-like, and evolved from legless snake to upright human, startled and confused." Accustomed to being forgotten by her family, Shadi is then nearly killed walking a mile through a downpour to community college for a calculus class. 

Tahereh Mafi offers an unforgettable portrait of the daily lives of a Muslim family reeling from trauma, a coming-of-age story of a girl struggling with rage at her rule-bound father and his narrow understanding of his Muslim faith and dealing with the personal toll of a hostile political climate and bullying at school over her hijab. Shadi is completely isolated, shunned by Zahra, her childhood best friend.

There is poetry in grief: "In the wake of my brother's death my mother's soul had been rearranged, her skeleton reconfigured... not unlike sentient driftwood, bobbing along in the cool, undiluted waters of agony." Shadi herself feels she has become a ghost. She neglects to care for cuts and scrapes, heedless of her personal safety as she falls on the concrete stairs at community college or passes out at school. (When she shows up at school with a gash on her face, a classmate hoots "looks like someone punched Osama in the face last night.") She obsessively reads newspaper articles about the war "heedlessly gorging myself on the pain." Members of the mosque are terrorized with interrogations by the FBI; a longtime beloved presence turns out to be an FBI informant.

Along with this affecting novel of family trauma, Mafi has leavened this uniquely compelling coming-of-age story ("Perhaps this was growing up - this, this, an uncertain spiral into a darkness lined with teeth") with a sweet romance.  

PICTURE BOOK

What the Road Said by Cleo Wade, illustrated by Lucie de Moyencourt. Macmillan/Feiwel and Friends, 40 pages ($18.99)

The road is a wise friend offering encouragement at every turn in this inspirational meditation on the journey of life, aimed at kids 6 to 10 but suitable for older readers as well. The gorgeous paintings, in jewel tones, are by Lucie de Moyencourt.

YOUNG ADULT

From Little Tokyo With Love by Sara Kuhn; Viking Books for Young Readers, 432 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 to 17.

Sara Kuhn weaves a real enchantment into this modern feminist fairy tale of a feisty "orphan" finding her birth family and her true love, complete with a dramatic Hollywood ending featuring a giant Cinderella ball gown. It's also a love letter to Los Angeles, featuring such wondrously described locations as the Santa Monica Pier, the Los Angeles Central Library and the closed zoo at Griffith Park.

As a half-Japanese orphan, 17-year-old Rika Rakuyama has always been made to feel she's a "mutt" who doesn't quite belong to her Little Tokyo community in Los Angeles, despite growing up with her two loving adoptive aunties and cousins Belle and Rory. A judo champion, she has a reputation for an explosive temper (which she refers to as her "kaiju" or giant monster temper) since biting an older judo opponent when she was 8 years old.

The action takes place during Nikkei Week, the annual festival in L.A.'s Little Tokyo neighborhood where movie star Grace Kimura is to be grand marshal of the parade. But Kimura happens to accidentally get a good look at Rika and then vanishes from public view, leaving Rika wondering if just possibly, Kimura might be her long-lost mother. Rika enlists Kimura's handsome young co-star Henry Chen in her quest to track her down.

Chapters are introduced with amusing fairy tale excerpts "She dreamed of kicking a-- and winning the regional judo championship ... Neither of these things happened, so she revealed herself to be a nure-onna (an actual monstrous mythical creature), transformed into a snake, and ate everyone's faces off."

The colorful setting of L.A.'s Little Tokyo and the honest portrayal of both good (beloved traditions) and bad (judgments, exclusion, racism) adds welcome depth to this very appealing love story. 

 

Jean Westmoore

