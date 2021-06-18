Books in Brief: An Emotion of Great Delight, What the Road Said, From Little Tokyo With Love

Tahereh Mafi offers an unforgettable portrait of the daily lives of a Muslim family reeling from trauma, a coming-of-age story of a girl struggling with rage at her rule-bound father and his narrow understanding of his Muslim faith and dealing with the personal toll of a hostile political climate and bullying at school over her hijab. Shadi is completely isolated, shunned by Zahra, her childhood best friend.

There is poetry in grief: "In the wake of my brother's death my mother's soul had been rearranged, her skeleton reconfigured... not unlike sentient driftwood, bobbing along in the cool, undiluted waters of agony." Shadi herself feels she has become a ghost. She neglects to care for cuts and scrapes, heedless of her personal safety as she falls on the concrete stairs at community college or passes out at school. (When she shows up at school with a gash on her face, a classmate hoots "looks like someone punched Osama in the face last night.") She obsessively reads newspaper articles about the war "heedlessly gorging myself on the pain." Members of the mosque are terrorized with interrogations by the FBI; a longtime beloved presence turns out to be an FBI informant.