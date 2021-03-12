Books in Brief: Amber & Clay, Allergic, Lobstah Gahden

CHILDREN'S

Amber & Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz; illustrated by Julia Iredale; Candlewick Press, 544 pages ($22.99) Ages 10 to 14.

The fates of a wealthy Athenian girl named Melisto and a Thracian slave boy named Rhaskos are inextricably linked in this brilliant, breathtakingly beautiful, meticulously researched narrative of 5th century B.C.E. Greece.

Laura Amy Schlitz, a master of historical fiction, weaves her marvelous tale in free verse, using the crotchety voices of the gods and the voices of Sokrates, of Melisto, of Rhaskos and more.

Rhaskos is a lad of five but toils long hours cleaning dung from the stables. He is overcome with wonder when he enters the master's home and sees a painting of a horse; his secret dream is to draw such horses himself. His mother, Thratta, is sold and shipped off to Athens but before parting with her son she carves tattoos into his arms so she will know him if she finds him again.