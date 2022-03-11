 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: All My Rage, The Ogress and the Orphans
YOUNG ADULT

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir; Razorbill Books, 384 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.

This eloquent, heart-rending tale of the Muslim-American immigrant experience, of the heartache experienced in leaving one's birthplace for a foreign land, of family trauma burdening the next generation was inspired by best-selling author Sabaa Tahir's experience growing up in a town in the Mojave Desert in California where her Pakistani immigrant parents operated a motel.

The beautifully written narrative shifts back and forth in time between the voices of Juniper, Calif., high school seniors Noor and Salahudin, and to Salahudin's parents' younger years in Pakistan and in the U.S. 

Noor, the only survivor of an earthquake that leveled her family's home in Pakistan when she was 6 years old, dreams of becoming a doctor and escaping from Juniper. She must deal with the constant bullying of a classmate at school while trying to keep her college plans secret from her uncle, who runs a liquor store and bitterly resents having abandoned his engineering studies to care for his niece. As the novel opens, Noor is estranged from Salahudin, her closest friend.

Salahudin's family is in such dire fiscal straits, he has no college plans. Misbah, his mother, is seriously ill but has no health insurance; his alcoholic father, Toufiq, is no help, and as bills pile up for the family's struggling motel, Salahudin weighs taking drastic action.

From her unsympathetic first grade teacher to the racist classmate who taunts her mercilessly (publicly interrogating her about her green card status, an incident from Tahir's own high school years), Noor has experienced years of being treated as "other." She finds solace in music and her faith. Both Noor and Salahudin are also burdened with particularly terrible personal trauma, the nature of which is not revealed until late in the novel.

Tahir, author of best-selling fantasy trilogy "Ember in the Ashes," spent 15 years working on "All My Rage," which ultimately is a tale of love triumphing over the direst of circumstances.

CHILDREN'S

The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill; Algonquin Books for Young Readers, 400 pages ($19.95). Ages 10 and up. 

Kelly Barnhill, a Newbery Medalist for "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," offers both inspiration and enchantment in this exquisite fantasy, a thrilling tale of dragons and ogresses and orphans and pies and talking crows and a clever philosophical meditation on the question: "Who is my neighbor?" 

Something has gone horribly wrong in in the once lovely town of Stone-on-Glen. It began "one terrible night" when "the Library burned." Then the school burned. A sinkhole opened in the town park. Once abundant with fruit trees, the town lost all its trees and was left with glaring sun, the light "a constant, searing whiteness, and difficult to bear." "Neighbors glared at one another... ... retreated into their homes.... locked their doors and latched their shutters." They blamed their misfortunes on the ogress who has taken up residence on an abandoned farm at the edge of town.

The Mayor, a silver-tongued, self-proclaimed world-famous dragon-hunter, at first assures the townspeople that all is well and then, after one of the orphans goes missing, agrees the ogress is to blame. Meanwhile, the town ("a drab, tightfisted, mean little place") has forgotten its promise to fund the orphanage, and its kindly elderly caretakers despair about feeding their 15 charges when boxes of produce and baked goods start to mysteriously appear on their doorstep at regular intervals. All the townspeople are left gifts of food accompanied by delicate drawings. Even the mayor finds a delectable pie on his doorstep.

Barnhill offers a vivid portrait of what love looks like in a community, in the Orphan House, with its marvelous array of children including the eldest, 13-year-old Cass and Anthea, its kindly caretakers and its library of books saved from the flames. Barnhill also offers a telling depiction of the subtle and sinister ways in which kindness can be abandoned and neighbor can turn against neighbor – and the ways in which generosity can multiply.

In press materials provided by the publisher, Barnhill says her book "started as a conversation with my twin nieces about philosophy. My niece Adeline informed me that the problem with philosophy is that there aren’t enough animals in it. And not enough people being nice. I told her ... that if I were to write a book about philosophy, it would absolutely be about kindness. And generosity too. What happens to us—at our very core—when we give to others? What happens to the soul when we turn away?”

Jean Westmoore

