Books in Brief: All My Rage, The Ogress and the Orphans

The Mayor, a silver-tongued, self-proclaimed world-famous dragon-hunter, at first assures the townspeople that all is well and then, after one of the orphans goes missing, agrees the ogress is to blame. Meanwhile, the town ("a drab, tightfisted, mean little place") has forgotten its promise to fund the orphanage, and its kindly elderly caretakers despair about feeding their 15 charges when boxes of produce and baked goods start to mysteriously appear on their doorstep at regular intervals. All the townspeople are left gifts of food accompanied by delicate drawings. Even the mayor finds a delectable pie on his doorstep.

Barnhill offers a vivid portrait of what love looks like in a community, in the Orphan House, with its marvelous array of children including the eldest, 13-year-old Cass and Anthea, its kindly caretakers and its library of books saved from the flames. Barnhill also offers a telling depiction of the subtle and sinister ways in which kindness can be abandoned and neighbor can turn against neighbor – and the ways in which generosity can multiply.

In press materials provided by the publisher, Barnhill says her book "started as a conversation with my twin nieces about philosophy. My niece Adeline informed me that the problem with philosophy is that there aren’t enough animals in it. And not enough people being nice. I told her ... that if I were to write a book about philosophy, it would absolutely be about kindness. And generosity too. What happens to us—at our very core—when we give to others? What happens to the soul when we turn away?”

Jean Westmoore

