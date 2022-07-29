Books in Brief: All Four Quarters of the Moon, A Day for Sandcastles, Youngblood

CHILDREN'S

All Four Quarters of the Moon by Shirley Marr; Simon & Schuster, 368 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This beautifully written, poignant novel, of two young girls emigrating from Singapore to Australia with their parents and grandmother, captures a child's perspective on the disruption of leaving everything familiar and the mixed feelings of excitement and discomfort in navigating the language barriers and cultural differences of a strange new land. It's a celebration of sisterly solidarity, the power of storytelling and the resilience of childhood in surviving, even thriving amidst daunting challenges.

Shirley Marr, a first-generation Chinese Australian who lives in Perth, swiftly paints a picture of life in Singapore for 11-year-old Peijing Guo, with school friends and extended family, as she makes mooncakes with her grandmother for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Her mother has always discouraged her interest in drawing as impractical so Peijing and 5-year-old sister Biju keep secret their Little World, an elaborate layout of buildings and animals made of paper they play with in their room. Peijing and Biju are both storytellers and excerpts of their versions of traditional tales appear between every chapter.

Australia is new and strange; the staff at a school supply store refuses to wait on their mother, who does not speak English. Peijing looks out for her little sister at school but she worries about her mother, who is sinking into depression, and her grandmother, whose forgetfulness is getting worse in this new place. When their hard-working father has to take time off to deal with the grandmother's dementia, the family dynamics shift, as he walks the girls to school, makes dinner and gets more involved in his daughters' lives.

The author notes on her website that her Chinese name represented in the Roman alphabet is Mah Sher Li. "I just anglicized it to Shirley Marr as when I was first submitting my work 10 years earlier, I wasn’t sure anyone would want to publish or even read my stuff if it came attached with a 'funny ethnic name.'"

PICTURE BOOK

A Day for Sandcastles by JonArno Lawson, illustrated by Qin Leng; Candlewick Press ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8.

This glorious wordless picture book, of a busload of people enjoying a day at the beach, comes from the creators of acclaimed picture book "Over the Shop."

The delicate ink and watercolor illustrations include marvelous panoramic views of the crowd of people enjoying the beach and panels focusing on smaller dramas: three siblings building, and rebuilding, their sandcastle, a seagull pestering a boy for his sandwich, a woman's hat blown by the wind, a toddler in a sunbonnet crashing into the sandcastle.

YOUNG ADULT

Youngblood by Sasha Laurens; Razorbill, 416 pages ($19.99). Ages 14 to 17.

Sasha Laurens, author of YA fantasy "A Wicked Magic," offers political intrigue, a murder mystery and pointed commentary on class privilege and homophobia in this engaging queer romance set in an elite boarding school for vampires.

Her vampires inhabit a world ravaged for the past 20 years by a new virus known as CFaD, "clotting factor disorder" that has infected more than half the human population. Vampires who feed on infected humans die instantly; only the creation of an expensive commercial blood substitute known as Hema has saved vampires from extinction.

High school junior Katherine "Kat" Finn is a Youngblood, one of a generation of vampires who were born, not turned. She and her vampire mother have always lived among humans, scraping by financially and barely able to afford the Hema they need to stay alive. Kat has always hidden her vampire nature – and her Hema diet – from her human friends at public school but, against her mother's wishes, applies for and wins admission to the exclusive Harcote School for vampires. Tired of being poor, Kat sees Harcote as a way to achieve "safety, stability, a life where I'd never worry about accidentally committing a murder-suicide if my bank account ran too low."

The scheming of a wealthy classmate makes Kat roommates with Taylor Granger, the "gay weirdo" at Harcote and Kat's former closest friend. The brilliant, funny narrative voice alternates between Kat and Taylor, as the two navigate old betrayals amid boarding school intrigue as a forbidden reunionist movement promotes the revolutionary idea that vampires and humans can coexist.