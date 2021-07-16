Books in Brief: Ace of Spades, The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures, The Thing I'm Most Afraid Of

Devon and Chiamaka are both chosen to be senior prefects, the school's highest honor, and both seem to be well on the way to reaching their dreams despite the overt hostility of the new headmaster, a vampirish figure named Mr. Ward. Then the anonymous text messages start, including compromising photos and videos that could derail their futures. The two join forces to figure out who is trying to ruin them as the threats, hostility and danger escalate leading up to their shocked realization of what is really going on and who is behind it.

The book includes quotes in the foreword from "Gossip Girl" and "Get Out," and there's no more spot-on description of what's to come than that.

PICTURE BOOK

The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures; Words by Curtis Manley, pictures by Lucy Ruth Cummins; Roaring Brook Press, $18.99 (Ages 4 to 8).

This charming picture book, of a girl on a solo quest to save the tiny creatures of the natural world, offers an inspiring example of a curious girl who notices things and dares to be different along with an environmental message on the importance of such tiny creatures in the natural world.