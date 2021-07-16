Books in Brief: Ace of Spades, The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures, The Thing I'm Most Afraid Of

YOUNG ADULT
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé; Feiwel & Friends, 432 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 to 18.
The only two Black students at elite Niveus Private Academy are targeted by anonymous online bullying in this gripping thriller with nonstop action and biting social commentary. This fiery debut comes from Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, a writer from South London who dedicates her book to "all the Black kids drowning in the sunken place, desperately trying to claw their way out, this book is for you."
The narration shifts between Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo, who are not friends but are both seniors at Niveus. Devon is on scholarship; his father is in prison and his mother supports him and his brothers by working multiple jobs. Devon is gay but has not come out to his family, fearing his mother's disapproval. He loves to compose music and dreams of attending Juilliard, an ambition encouraged by his music teacher, the only Niveus teacher who takes an interest in him.
Ambitious and affluent Chiamaka, daughter of a Nigerian mother and Italian father, has purposely cultivated friendships with popular students ("Our relationship is a transaction, I need a close attractive circle") and is determined to attend Yale and then medical school; she has romantic feelings for the white male classmate who has been her best friend since she was 14.
Devon and Chiamaka are both chosen to be senior prefects, the school's highest honor, and both seem to be well on the way to reaching their dreams despite the overt hostility of the new headmaster, a vampirish figure named Mr. Ward. Then the anonymous text messages start, including compromising photos and videos that could derail their futures. The two join forces to figure out who is trying to ruin them as the threats, hostility and danger escalate leading up to their shocked realization of what is really going on and who is behind it.
The book includes quotes in the foreword from "Gossip Girl" and "Get Out," and there's no more spot-on description of what's to come than that.
PICTURE BOOK
The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures; Words by Curtis Manley, pictures by Lucy Ruth Cummins; Roaring Brook Press, $18.99 (Ages 4 to 8).
This charming picture book, of a girl on a solo quest to save the tiny creatures of the natural world, offers an inspiring example of a curious girl who notices things and dares to be different along with an environmental message on the importance of such tiny creatures in the natural world.
Cummins' droll illustrations perfectly capture Roberta as misunderstood hero, bending over a tiny creature on the playground as her classmates play or, in one drawing, wearing a superhero's red cape with an R on it as other kids laugh at her. "So many tiny creatures get into trouble every day. They get flipped on their backs and can't turn over. They end up in places with nothing to eat. They crawl only halfway across the sidewalk before the day gets warm."
Not even her teacher appreciates her mission. ("Ms. Williams! Roberta has been picking up worms again!" one boy tattles on her) But it's Roberta to the rescue when the classroom has an infestation of spiders, an opportunity to enlist at least one friend to her cause. At the end is a list of Roberta's favorite tiny creatures worth rescuing, a list that includes garden spiders, snails, earthworms, ground beetles, honeybees and dragonflies.
CHILDREN'S
The Thing I'm Most Afraid Of by Kristin Levine; G.P. Putnam's Books for Young Readers, 321 pages ($17.99) Ages 10 and up.
Inspired by a gap year she spent as an au pair in Vienna, Austria, in the early 1990s, Kristin Levine has fashioned a compelling novel of 12-year-old Becca, battling her acute anxiety issues to fly to Europe to spend the summer in Vienna with her divorced father. This means spending most of the time with her father's girlfriend's son Felix and the teenage au pair, a Bosnian Muslim refugee named Sara.
Becca is not shy about talking to strangers but is pathologically afraid of being injured in some way, by airport X-ray machines, salmonella poisoning from undercooked eggs, being in crowds. She can't sit through a movie in a theater; she has never learned to ride a bike. Therapy has given her tools to deal with her fears and her coping mechanisms include the keeping of a Doomsday Journal.
Levine paints a colorful portrait of Vienna with wonderful details including the government subsidies to opera to make the tickets cheap so everyone can go. Becca's irrational fears are a sharp contrast with her confident way of conversing with strangers including a CNN reporter who is covering the war in Bosnia. While the Bosnian Civil War feels like ancient history, Sara's nightmarish personal story, of the violence and being separated from her mother and brother, and the prejudice she faces as a refugee, along with the "Austria First" anti-immigrant campaign of that era are all very relevant for today's readers.
Jean Westmoore