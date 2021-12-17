Books in Brief: A Snake Falls to Earth; Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!; Santa in the City

From J.W. Hackett comes the intriguing: "Half of the minnows/Within this sunlit shallow/Are not really there." Three short starling poems (including Jean Atkin's "murmuration": "The starlings lean like woodsmoke on the fields and blow away") are displayed against a double-page delicate masterpiece of gray sky with birds in flight. The lovely, poignant "Doves of Damascus by Ftoun Abou Kerech begins: "I lost my country and everything I had before. and now I cannot remember for sure ... I remember the birds, the doves of Damascus." Then there's Dick King-Smith's deliciously gory poem, "Strippers" about the piranha: "If you fall in a river that's full of Piranha, They'll strip off your flesh like you'd skin a banana."