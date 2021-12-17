Books in Brief: A Snake Falls to Earth; Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!; Santa in the City

YOUNG ADULT
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger; Levine Querido, 352 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 to 18.
Darcie Little Badger weaves true enchantment into her extraordinary second novel, the intertwined narratives of Nina, a 16-year-old Lipan Apache girl in Texas, and Oli, a cottonmouth snake person from the "Reflecting World."
Nina has painstakingly tried to translate – using language apps – a story told by her great-great grandmother Rosita of a fish girl in the well on her property, apparently from a time when animal persons still walked the earth. A frequent contributor to a storyteller video platform, Nina is frantically worried about Rosita who falls gravely ill whenever she travels too far from home. Meanwhile, a hurricane is approaching, and a stranger who lives in a trailer near Rosita's property seems to have nefarious intentions.
Oli is a cottonmouth snake who has reluctantly left home in the Reflecting World and is missing his siblings and his mother when he is befriended by a toad named Ami and two coyote sisters, Risk and Reign. (Animal people can shift at will between their animal and human, or "false," form.) When Ami falls ill, Oli travels to Earth to learn why the toad species is threatened with extinction. Nina's father, who owns a bookstore, has been supplying books to the animal people for some time, and Oli decides to approach Nina for help once he gets to Earth.
The author beautifully crafts two parallel worlds in this marvelous tale with its nods to tradition and modern social media, its vibrant characters, its theme of the connectedness of living things, its recognition of dark forces that always threaten to destroy but can be defeated in the end. "A Snake Falls to Earth" was a National Book Award finalist.
PICTURE BOOK
Santa in the City by Tiffany D. Jackson, illustrated by Reggie Brown, Dial Books for Young Readers, 32 pages ($17.99).
...
Deja, a young Black girl of Jamaican descent, worries that Santa Claus won't find his way to her urban apartment in this charming picture book debut by Tiffany D. Jackson, author of acclaimed Young Adult novels "Allegedly," "Monday's Not Coming" and "White Smoke."
Troubled by her classmates' skepticism ("How does he get to your apartment when there's no chimney?" "That sleigh can't fit nowhere and reindeer can't fly"), Deja is reassured by her mother, the local bodega owner and her loving extended family that Santa indeed will find her.
Reggie Brown's marvelous illustrations depict a magical Christmas cityscape, from the corner bodega, to the towering buildings to Deja's apartment building roof with a sign "Sleigh Parking." This adorable book with its diverse cast of characters has the makings of a classic.
POETRY
Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright! An Animal Poem for Each Day of the Year, selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Nosy Crow/Candlewick Press, 309 pages ($40) Ages 3 to 7.
This gorgeous, massive volume is a sumptuous feast of pictures and poems, with spectacular full- and double-page artwork by Britta Teckentrup.
While the younger end of the age range will have to grow into some of the longer poems, the collection features a gloriously diverse selection including poems by First Nations Australian people. And in a world threatened by climate change and vanishing habitat for wild creatures, both verses and artwork take on a new beauty and poignancy.
Some funny gems include Adrian Mitchell's "Do the Snuffaround" and Theodore Roethke's "The Sloth" (the sloth shares the double page layout with a boa constrictor). The panda is memorialized in David Elliott's marvelous verse: "You're a bamboo bandit ... a bear in silk pajamas." There are several poems by Jack Prelutsky including "The Manatee", ("I'm partial to the manatee, which emanates no vanity...") displayed on a gorgeous double-page illustration of two manatees resting in an underwater world.
From J.W. Hackett comes the intriguing: "Half of the minnows/Within this sunlit shallow/Are not really there." Three short starling poems (including Jean Atkin's "murmuration": "The starlings lean like woodsmoke on the fields and blow away") are displayed against a double-page delicate masterpiece of gray sky with birds in flight. The lovely, poignant "Doves of Damascus by Ftoun Abou Kerech begins: "I lost my country and everything I had before. and now I cannot remember for sure ... I remember the birds, the doves of Damascus." Then there's Dick King-Smith's deliciously gory poem, "Strippers" about the piranha: "If you fall in a river that's full of Piranha, They'll strip off your flesh like you'd skin a banana."
There is work by Valerie Worth, Mary Ann Hoberman, John Ciardi, Hilaire Belloc, Carl Sandburg, Isaac Watts, Ted Hughes, X.J. Kennedy, Christina Rossetti, Emily Dickinson, Jonathan Swift ("Fleas"), Tennyson and Shakespeare. Some poems introduce what are likely unfamiliar creatures to American children: Meerkats, the Pangolin, and the Galah, Kenning, Tui and Hoopoe birds.
Jean Westmoore