Books in Brief: A Sitting in St. James, Someone Builds the Dream, Don't Hate the Player

Don't Hate the Player by Alexis Nedd; Bloomsbury, 375 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.

The high-achieving daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants leads a double life as the only female on a highly competitive online multiplayer shooter game team in this entertaining romance from debut author Alexis Nedd, senior entertainment reporter at Mashable.com.

Jake Hooper has had a crush on Emilia Romero since discovering at a fourth grade classmate's birthday party that she was even better than he was at arcade game Knights of Darkness. Several years have passed and Emilia doesn't even recognize Jake when he transfers to her high school after his parents' divorce.

Emilia, a field hockey star with a boyfriend she doesn't like all that much, has her hands full keeping her gaming life with Guardians League Online a secret from everyone, especially her domineering mother, who wants to script her daughter's life and dictate her college admission process. With the laser-like focus of a CEO, Emilia meticulously plots out her time to get all her schoolwork done during the summer so she can keep her school nights free for gaming, the only activity in her life she has chosen for herself.