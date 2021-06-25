Books in Brief: A Sitting in St. James, Someone Builds the Dream, Don't Hate the Player

YOUNG ADULT
A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia; Quill Tree Books, 444 pages ($17.99) Ages 16 and up.
...
"Gentle reader, It gives me no pleasure to disturb you with this story, for who wants to read about slavery?"
With this note preceding her prologue, Rita Williams-Garcia, a National Book Award finalist for "One Crazy Summer," invites the reader into her brilliant, richly imagined, meticulously researched novel, set on a struggling Louisiana plantation in 1860, as 80-year-old Madame Sylvie Guilbert, "keeper of the gold and survivor of two revolutions," insists on sitting for her portrait even as the family teeters on the verge of financial ruin.
This is a masterful portrait of plantation slavery, of the tangled relationships between slave owner and enslaved, of the everyday cruelty of white entitlement and the casual acceptance of the most horrific crimes – rape, abduction, family separation, child murder – to preserve whites' self-interest.
Fearing for the future of Le Petit Cottage and her grand plan to one day reclaim the family vineyard in France, Madame Sylvie refuses to tell her son Lucien, her only surviving child, where the gold is buried. Meanwhile Lucien is scheming to save the family fortunes by arranging marriages for his two children: his white son Byron (who is in love with a fellow West Point cadet) and his mixed-race daughter Rosalie, born to a slave after Lucien brutally raped her in the cane fields. (Lucien has sent Rosalie to be educated, but his mother refuses to acknowledge her or allow her into her home.)
At the center of the novel is 16-year-old slave Thisbe, who was taken from her parents and siblings as a child of seven to be madame's maid and renamed by her mistress after Marie Antoinette's loyal dog. Expecting to be whipped with a hairbrush for the smallest misstep, Thisbe attends madame night and day and is a keen observer of madame and her family, an expert in the politics of the household, a person whose very invisibility allows her entree into the family's secrets and an awareness of the possibilities of life as a free woman. It is her voice and her story which survive.
Madame's grand party to unveil her portrait and announce Byron's engagement results in disaster for the family's fortunes, but Garcia-Williams wraps up the proceedings very neatly in a most satisfying finale.
PICTURE BOOK
Someone Builds the Dream by Lisa Wheeler, illustrated by Loren Long; Dial Books for Young Readers ($19.99)
...
This glorious ode to the skilled workers involved in every step of the process of building something – a house, a bridge, a fountain, a windmill, an amusement park, a book – is elevated to another level entirely by Loren Long's spectacular illustrations, inspired by his love of 1930s WPA murals.
YOUNG ADULT
Don't Hate the Player by Alexis Nedd; Bloomsbury, 375 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.
The high-achieving daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants leads a double life as the only female on a highly competitive online multiplayer shooter game team in this entertaining romance from debut author Alexis Nedd, senior entertainment reporter at Mashable.com.
Jake Hooper has had a crush on Emilia Romero since discovering at a fourth grade classmate's birthday party that she was even better than he was at arcade game Knights of Darkness. Several years have passed and Emilia doesn't even recognize Jake when he transfers to her high school after his parents' divorce.
Emilia, a field hockey star with a boyfriend she doesn't like all that much, has her hands full keeping her gaming life with Guardians League Online a secret from everyone, especially her domineering mother, who wants to script her daughter's life and dictate her college admission process. With the laser-like focus of a CEO, Emilia meticulously plots out her time to get all her schoolwork done during the summer so she can keep her school nights free for gaming, the only activity in her life she has chosen for herself.
When a major esports competition comes to Philadelphia offering a live tournament with a $200,000 prize, Emilia fears her online anonymity will be compromised. Not only that, she discovers that Jake is playing for a rival team, which complicates everything. Along with crafting a charming romance in two voices (the narrative shifts between Jake and Emilia), Nedd offers maximum thrills in her exciting descriptions of game play and the dirty politics and misogyny of Team Fury.