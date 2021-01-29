Books in Brief: A Place to Hang the Moon, The Girls I've Been, My First Day

CHILDREN'S
A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus; Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House; 303 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Debut author Kate Albus offers a vivid picture of the evacuation of children from London during World War II in this heartwarming tale of orphaned siblings cast adrift and suddenly dependent on the kindness of strangers.
12-year-old William, 11-year-old Edmund and 9-year-old Anna are not the least bit sad about the death of their horrid grandmother, but they are shocked to find that she neglected to designate a guardian for them, leaving them with an inheritance but nowhere to live. Her lawyer comes up with a scheme to include the siblings in the mass evacuation of children from London to the countryside, gambling that the people who shelter them temporarily might become their forever home.
A billet with horrid foster brothers who torment them and steal their things gives way to a nightmare experience of nearly starving and freezing to death under the leaky roof of an ill-tempered woman with four young children. Their only refuge is the local library and the kindness of the librarian, who is under suspicion from the other villagers over the disappearance of her German husband. In this sweet story of finding a family, Albus paints a vivid backdrop of the wartime evacuation and the privation and loss people suffered during the war. She also offers a carefully researched reading list of favorite children's books of the day (including Enid Blyton, Norman Hunter).
YOUNG ADULT
The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe; G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 14-17.
A bisexual 18-year-old girl who escaped a life of crime as a partner in her mother's con games finds herself relying on her unique skill set when she interrupts a bank robbery in this high-octane thriller already optioned by Netflix (to be produced by and starring Millie Bobby Brown, of "Enola Holmes").
Rescued from her grifter-mother by an older sister, Nora has been keeping a low profile, living a normal life and going to school when she and her ex-boyfriend, Wes, and current girlfriend, Iris, arrive at the bank in their small California town to deposit money from a charity event and find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery.
The first-person narration shifts from the present, as Nora desperately tries to save Wes and Iris and the other hostages by conning the thieves, to the past, telling the story through flashbacks of the girls she has had to be to assist her mother in her schemes, dyeing her hair, wearing the outfits, assuming whatever persona was required for her mother to secure the mark, as she became, in turn, Rebecca, Samantha, Haley, Katie, Ashley.
It's clear that Nora has survived horrifying psychological and sexual abuse and has paid a terrible price for the personality shape-shifting her scheming mother required of her as a little girl. While the final chapters slow down the break-neck pace that propels the rest of the novel, Sharpe has a real flair for action scenes and character development.
PICTURE BOOK
My First Day by Phung Nguyen Quang, illustrated by Huynh Kim Lien; Make Me A World publisher ($17.99) (Feb. 16 publication) Preschool to age 3.
This marvelous book offers a glimpse of a boy a world away, in Vietnam, setting off by himself in his small boat on the Mekong River for an unknown destination. The author offers a hint: "The jungle calls your name, asks you to be brave. Still, fear slithers in like a python. But what you know can make a difference, turn the unfamiliar into family. I get to trace the edges of my path – do it for myself, write my name across the blackboard of the river."
Huynh Kim Lien's brilliantly colored illustrations introduce readers to the wonders of the Mekong, its flora and fauna, the storks taking flight, the catfish in the water, the scary shadows of the jungle, the friendly water buffalo submerged up to their necks.
Jean Westmoore