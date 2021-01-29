Books in Brief: A Place to Hang the Moon, The Girls I've Been, My First Day

YOUNG ADULT

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe; G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 14-17.

A bisexual 18-year-old girl who escaped a life of crime as a partner in her mother's con games finds herself relying on her unique skill set when she interrupts a bank robbery in this high-octane thriller already optioned by Netflix (to be produced by and starring Millie Bobby Brown, of "Enola Holmes").

Rescued from her grifter-mother by an older sister, Nora has been keeping a low profile, living a normal life and going to school when she and her ex-boyfriend, Wes, and current girlfriend, Iris, arrive at the bank in their small California town to deposit money from a charity event and find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery.

The first-person narration shifts from the present, as Nora desperately tries to save Wes and Iris and the other hostages by conning the thieves, to the past, telling the story through flashbacks of the girls she has had to be to assist her mother in her schemes, dyeing her hair, wearing the outfits, assuming whatever persona was required for her mother to secure the mark, as she became, in turn, Rebecca, Samantha, Haley, Katie, Ashley.