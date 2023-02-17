GRAPHIC NOVEL

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat; First/Second, 320 pages ($14.99, paperback) Age 10 to 14.

Cringe-worthy moments abound in Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat's funny, painful and inspiring graphic novel memoir of his miserable middle school years and the school trip to Europe that changed his life.

His childhood in a small town outside Los Angeles was happy, and the bullying of middle school came as a shock. ("I became quiet, small, I wanted to be invisible.") He captures the dread of the school assembly when a teacher made him recite the poem he was to give at a speech tournament, A.A. Milne's "Where am I going?," in front of a gym of bored, hooting classmates. (The panel shows a skinny kid at the mic facing a blur of laughing faces, and the legend: "i'd like to report a murder. There were about 100 witnesses.")

The illustrations are stunning, whether breathtaking renditions of landmarks in Europe (Notre Dame, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre) or droll portraits of the main characters or bit players such as an annoyed waitress in Paris who calls them "pigs" in French for eating all the bread at the table. One particularly gorgeous panel depicts Dan on the Eiffel Tower surveying the beauty of Paris laid out in front of him. Flashbacks are depicted in blue and gray tones.

The 13-year-olds have adventures that likely would never be allowed U.S. schoolkids now: Dan samples beer at a beer hall, walks the streets of Paris unsupervised with friends, ends up alone late at night in Salzburg and steals a bicycle to get away from street punks.

Santat includes photos from the trip with a detailed author's note: "I encourage you all to try something new, whether it be grand or small... In the end, you'll know yourself better, and at the very least you'll have a story to tell."

PICTURE BOOK

An American Story by Kwame Alexander, art by Dare Coulter; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers ($18.99).

This tough and very timely book by poet Kwame Alexander starts with the question: "How do you tell a story that starts in Africa and ends in horror?" That is, how do you tell the story of the horrors of slavery to children? The stunning mixed media images by Dare Coulter, using sculpture, add a heart-rending richness to Alexander's moving poetry.

Alexander frames the story as a teacher in a classroom speaking to children who are struggling to deal with the terrible truths they are hearing, of "sly men from cold places scheming and laughing on tall ships... while people shackled below, crammed in small, hot spaces, cry and sometimes die."

Coulter's lovely opening images depict life in Africa (a night sky, a sunrise, a man fishing, a man stretched out on long grass dreaming) as slavers lurk close by. A page of manacled fists above the blue ocean is followed by a mirror image of children's raised hands in the classroom.

Alexander was inspired to write the book after a racially charged incident in his daughter's fourth grade classroom. "It became apparent that so many schools don’t prepare their students to fully understand the truth about slavery. .. I believe 'An American Story' can help give us a way to speak the truth to children ... so we can start moving closer to our better selves."

YOUNG ADULT

This Time It's Real by Ann Liang; Scholastic Press, 352 pages ($18.99) Age 12 and up.

This delightful romantic comedy by Chinese-Australian author Ann Liang ("If You Could See the Sun") offers appealing characters, laugh-out-loud moments and an irresistible love story that plays out against the vivid backdrop of streets, parks and food stalls of modern-day Beijing.

With her family constantly on the move for her mother's job, 17-year-old aspiring writer Eliza Lin has learned from experience not to get too close to anyone. As the only new kid in the senior class at Westbridge International School (her 12th school in 12 years), Eliza has made no friends, preferring to eat lunch alone on the roof of the school. When she can't think of anyone to write about for a class-assigned personal essay, she invents a story about meeting the love of her life. The article, posted on the school's online blog, goes viral and attracts the interest of the editor of a website who offers Eliza an internship, specifically to write more articles about her romance. Terrified of being exposed as a fraud over her invented love story, Eliza enlists handsome, popular Caz Gong – a classmate who happens to be a famous actor – to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Eliza is an appealing character, smart, funny and kind, but awkward and lacking in confidence from the constant disruptions of her family's constant moves. Caz, the only child of busy doctors and constantly in the public eye, has his own vulnerabilities. Hilarity abounds in multiple scenes as a desperate Eliza drags Caz into the janitor's closet to show him a PowerPoint or goes running, steps in dog poop and has to be carried piggyback home in the rain.