Books in Brief: A Face for Picasso, Walrus Song, Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives

Henley organizes her memoir before and after the pivotal year of 7th grade, "one long bad dream" ... "when the pressure to fit in with my peers became inescapable and my inability to do so became undeniable." ... it was when I realized that the way I was treated by my peers was far worse than any surgery I'd had." She faced constant bullying in school and a shocking lack of empathy and support from school administrators and staff with a few exceptions. Threaded through the narrative are brilliant insights about Picasso, his ideas of beauty and his abuse of women.

In vivid detail, she describes the intricate, life-threatening surgeries and the excruciating recovery process. For the eye corrective surgery, surgeons would "tie the outsides of our eyes to our skulls with wire and use fat and tissue grafts to fill our cheekbones, making the bones and tissue deep within our faces more malleable and easier to move." While Zan was thin, Ariel suffered an eating disorder and was overweight, compounding the harassment she already experienced over her face.