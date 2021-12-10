 Skip to main content
Books in Brief: A Face for Picasso, Walrus Song, Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives
MEMOIR

A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age With Crouzon Syndrome by Ariel Henley; Farrar Straus Giroux, 320 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 to 18.

Ariel Henley has written a stunning, poignant memoir of growing up with Crouzon Syndrome, a rare disorder where the bones in the skull don't grow. Hers is a gripping coming-of-age tale of excruciating physical and emotional pain, of sisterhood, of survival and healing. It's also a searing indictment of humans' uncritical internalizing of norms of beauty and tolerance of cruelty toward those with a facial or any physical difference.

Ariel and her twin sister Zan endured 60 surgeries by age 18, at first just to keep them alive (surgeries that required stretching their skulls and breaking their bones), then procedures to "fix" their faces to align more with standards of beauty. Henley writes: "My eyes were too far apart and too crooked, my nose too big. My jaw was too far back, my ears too low."

The title refers to a hurtful headline – "Their faces resembled the work of Picasso" – on a feature story written by French journalists in Marie Claire French's edition when they were 9 years old. Henley writes: "The Marie Claire article shaped the way I understood every memory that came before it. It ... forced me to internalize the conventional standards of beauty I did not live up to. "

Henley organizes her memoir before and after the pivotal year of 7th grade, "one long bad dream" ... "when the pressure to fit in with my peers became inescapable and my inability to do so became undeniable." ... it was when I realized that the way I was treated by my peers was far worse than any surgery I'd had." She faced constant bullying in school and a shocking lack of empathy and support from school administrators and staff with a few exceptions. Threaded through the narrative are brilliant insights about Picasso, his ideas of beauty and his abuse of women.

In vivid detail, she describes the intricate, life-threatening surgeries and the excruciating recovery process. For the eye corrective surgery, surgeons would "tie the outsides of our eyes to our skulls with wire and use fat and tissue grafts to fill our cheekbones, making the bones and tissue deep within our faces more malleable and easier to move." While Zan was thin, Ariel suffered an eating disorder and was overweight, compounding the harassment she already experienced over her face.

Ariel and Zan would wake up from surgery with different faces. "Together we would cry about the way we could no longer recognize each other by anything but the sound of our voices." ... "Who was I if I did not recognize my own reflection in the mirror?" Ariel Henley has found healing in writing about her trauma.

PICTURE BOOK

Walrus Song by Janet Lawler illustrated by Timothy Basil Ering; Candlewick Press ($17.99)

A YouTube recording of 10 hours' worth of walrus sounds inspired Janet Lawler to learn more about this fascinating creature and create this marvelous book for young readers.

Her clever, vivid poetry and Ering's exuberant, oversize illustrations in charcoal and acrylic paint bring the walrus to vivid life: "Twirling, whirling, flippers swirling, warm within his fat-lined coat, solid, massive like a boat." ... "In icy waters, Walrus dives, seeking spots where bivalves thrive." Lawler includes a helpful list of walrus facts at the end.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey, graphix ($12.99) Ages 7 to 10.

Dav Pilkey, the comedy genius behind such kid-pleasing fare as "Captain Underpants" and "Dog Man," has another winning series in "Cat Kid Comic Club," combining the manic humor he's famous for with lessons about drawing and about life.

The comic possibilities are endless in the classroom setup, with its rows of restless young frogs acting up despite reprimands from long-suffering "Daddy" (a fish). Actual exercises in perspective (how to draw 3-D letters, a building) are done in a way to appeal to the target audience, including such comic detours as two students fighting over an eraser and being sent to sit on the Time-Out Rock. Chapter titles include "Time Wasters," "More Goofing Around." and "The Saddest Friday of All Time." Original comics done by members of the class ("Squid Kid and Katydid," "Baby Frog Squad," and "The Under Werewolves") in different styles show the vast possibilities of creativity in creating comic books. A "Haiku-Photo Comic" by Summer and Starla includes gorgeous photos, original haiku ("One good photograph/comes to those who dare to take/a thousand bad ones") and Japanese calligraphy.

Pilkey suffered from ADHD and dyslexia as a kid and "was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day," where he began creating his own original comic books.

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

