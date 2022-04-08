Books in Brief: A Duet for Home, Sir Ladybug, Love in the Library

CHILDREN'S

A Duet for Home by Karina Yan Glaser; Clarion Books, 368 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This poignant novel of children in a homeless shelter in the Bronx comes from Karina Yan Glaser, author of the beloved Vanderbeeker books, who spent four years in her 20s working for New York City's shelter system. "It was back then that the seeds of a book about the brave and resilient kids living in a New York City shelter began to germinate," she explains in the author's note.

The novel is told in short third-person chapters alternating between the experience of 11-year-old Chinese American Juniperi "June" Yang, a new arrival, and 11-year-old Tyrell Chen, who has lived with his mother at the shelter for three years. Since her father's death, June has had to be the adult in the family, looking out for her 6-year-old sister Maybelle and their mother, who speaks limited English and has sunk into depression. Tyrell, who is Black and Chinese, also fends for himself; his mother, a single parent shows no interest in her son's well-being.

Tyrell and best friend Jeremiah Jones know every secret hiding place in Huey House and are expert pranksters but both are upset when a prank aimed at the shelter's most annoying resident ends up embarrassing newcomers June and her sister instead. To make amends, Tyrell offers to show June a place where she can practice her viola, and he and June bond over their love of classical music. (A list of pieces mentioned with chapter references is included at the end.)

Yan Glaser brings to life a colorful cast of characters: unsympathetic shelter director Ms. MacMillan; security chief Marcus, who makes sure June's viola isn't confiscated; Ms. Gonzalez, the kind director of family services; head cook Mamo; school bus driver Charlie, eccentric neighbor Domenika, the dog Bartok. The vivid descriptions of Huey House (the nondescript food, the spartan rooms, the curfews and strict rules, the hidden byways including an abandoned chapel) offer a gritty realistic backdrop.

The dramatic plot point that drives the story – and stirs the children to protest – was inspired by New York City's three-year failed experiment with a Housing Stability Plus plan, which strictly limited residents' stays in shelters and moved them to subsidized, often substandard housing.

With her lively narrative and memorable characters, Yan Glaser offers an illuminating exploration of the circumstances that can leave people homeless, of the importance of kindness to the stranger, of the ways books and music and human connections can create community.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Sir Ladybug No. 1 by Corey R. Tabor; Balzer + Bray, 72 pages ($12.99), ages 6 to 10.

Geisel Award winning author-illustrator Corey R. Tabor offers sly humor, charming characters, suspense and a winning message about friendship in this very promising debut of a graphic novel series for beginning readers.

Tabor's droll illustrations bring the characters to vivid life. (The opening image is a knight's shield decorated with a ladybug, flower, video game console, cake and whisk.) Of course bugs love cake and video games!

At the urging of his "herald" Pell (a pill bug), Sir Ladybug seeks a heroic quest, coming to the rescue of a caterpillar being pursued by a chickadee. "I'm just trying to eat this food. But it refuses to stand still," explains the bird, a virtual giant next to his prey.

Sir Ladybug and Pell take refuge in Sterling the Snail's shell, a spacious abode complete with hot tub and video game room. Other small funny touches include the prologue, an audience of ants listening to Pell's speech, images of Sir Ladybug with sword in classic fencing poses, the friends playing a video game featuring bug characters. There's a flowery ode to Sir Ladybug's bravery (written by Pell, hopping on the keys of an old-fashioned typewriter) and a hilarious parody of William Carlos William's "The Red Wheelbarrow."

PICTURE BOOK

Love in the Library by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, illustrated by Yas Imamura; Candlewick Press ($18.99)

...

Maggie Tokuda-Hall's maternal grandparents met and fell in love at the Minidoka incarceration camp in Idaho, and this beautifully illustrated picture book tells their poignant love story against the backdrop of the U.S.' shameful treatment of its Japanese American citizens during World War II.

Tama should have graduated college the summer before but she finds refuge from the camp's crowded conditions and dreary desert surroundings working in the camp library where George shows up daily to check out a new stack of books. The graceful narrative, of the power of the human spirit to triumph over racism and injustice, is perfectly complemented by Yas Imamura's delicate watercolors. In an author's note, Tokuda-Hall offers more information about her family (and a photo of young Tama and George) and more about the incarceration of Japanese-Americans. She says she invented the dialogue with the exception of the line "The miracle is in all of us," taken from her grandmother's journal.

Jean Westmoore

