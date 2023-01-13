Books in Brief: A Consuming Fire, Farmhouse, Play the Game

YOUNG ADULT

A Consuming Fire by Laura E. Weymouth; Margaret K. McElderry Books, 339 pages ($19.99) Age 14 and up.

A fire of sisterly love and rage burns in this dazzling medieval-era fantasy by acclaimed author Laura Weymouth, who grew up in the Niagara region of Ontario and now lives in Western New York.

Every generation, the remote forest village of Weatherell is expected to send a girl as a sacrifice to appease the terrible god who rules the mountain. Twins Anya and Ilva have grown up knowing this is their destiny, even as they are aware of the terrible things the god has done to the "righteous lambs" who volunteered as the sacrifice. One came back horribly disfigured without lips, teeth and tongue. One was stripped of her memory, another of her ability to bear children. Their own mother, Willem, lost both hands.

When the time comes, free spirit Ilva volunteers to go. Anya sews the red leather band marking her as the sacrifice around her neck and prays for her beloved sister's safe return. But when Ilva is rejected by the god and dies, the Elect demand another sacrifice and Anya volunteers, secretly planning to avenge her sister by killing the god. During the journey Anya demands the release of a thief facing the amputation of his hand and then asks Tieran to guide her on the journey. Always the gray-robed Elect are watching, although they are at odds with wealthy schemer Lord Nevis who has his own agenda.

Weymouth offers a vivid setting, of an alternative Britain five centuries after the Roman occupation, a region ruled by religious fanatics who keep the populace isolated in towns and villages, quote scripture in the Divinitas language of the Romans, warn of the corruption in the city of "Old Londinium," eagerly sacrifice girls and women to their god and offer barbaric penalties for the most minor of crimes. The beautifully written, suspenseful narrative has real emotional resonance in the terrible backstory of the thief and in the aching grief and murderous rage that propel Anya on her dangerous mission.

PICTURE BOOK

Farmhouse by Sophie Blackall; Little Brown Books for Young Readers ($18.99).

Two-time Caldecott Medalist Sophie Blackall offers a lovely meditation on the passage of time and the impermanence of things in this special picture book based on the true story of a 19th century farmhouse in New York State.

Her poetic narrative and detailed illustrations (incorporating wallpaper, curtains, newspapers and other materials salvaged from the house) bring to life the hustle and bustle of a busy home "where 12 children were born and raised, where they learned to crawl in the short front hall, where they posed, arranged on the wood stairs, and were measured with marks over the years." With a wonderful economy of words, she captures the rhythms of daily life, the mischief, the farm chores, the joys of childhood (fishing for trout, picking apples) and the passage of years, as rain begins to leak through holes in the roof and "the youngest child, who was now quite old, took a last look around and picked up her case and opened the door."

Blackall includes a fascinating note about her purchase of the falling-down farmhouse, the materials she scavenged from the ruins, her research into the family that lived there and the many layers incorporated in her illustrations, some "invisible now ... in the way that stories become layered as they get told and retold over the years."

YOUNG ADULT

Play the Game by Charlene Allen, Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins; 304 pages ($19.99). Ages 13 and up. (Jan. 31 publication).

A 17-year-old boy works to debug his dead friend's original video game in time for a big gaming contest in this engaging coming-of-age novel offering an engrossing mystery and an instructive lesson in restorative justice.

Four months after Victor Zemblist's best friend, Ed, was shot to death, the white man who shot him – and was never charged – is found dead in the same restaurant parking lot in Brooklyn. As the police focus on VZ's other best friend as the prime suspect in what appears to be a revenge killing, VZ focuses on finishing Ed's adventure game as a way of dealing with his grief, finding messages buried in the game's many puzzles that seem to shed light on the mystery of what happened. At the same time, VZ finds himself falling for Diamond, a skilled coder helping him with the game. But Diamond already has a boyfriend.

Allen, a lawyer and restorative justice advocate, offers a heart-rending portrayal of the grief, trauma and anger that ripple through a community when an innocent is killed and justice is denied in her debut novel. Along with a well-crafted mystery, she paints a vivid picture of what the world lost when clever, goofy, gentle Ed was killed, as VZ plays his entertaining game titled "Edric the Great v. SirBugUs, the Battle for Brooklyn" about a giant, mutant three-headed water bug in the East River.