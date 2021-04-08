Books celebrate Buffalo's towering City Hall: 'Standing the test of time'

Preservationist Tim Tielman also saw a statement being made. "Buildings have meaning thrust upon them," Tielman said in the book. "One would assume people looked at this thing going up and said, 'You know what? There is a way out. We will survive.' "

The building - a terraced setback skyscraper, with a verticality associated with art deco - was set in limestone, sandstone and granite. Tiles painted with symbols and designs of indigenous people, mostly the Haudenosaunee, ornament the building inside and out, with some suggesting the colorful terra-cotta tiles on top of the building were meant to symbolize a Native American headdress.

Bronze statues atop marble blocks of Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland, Buffalonians who became presidents, are displayed at either end of the building.

Mayor Byron Brown, whose offices in Room 201 have been his home away from home for four terms, saluted the building's grandeur.

"The amazing detail, the craftsmanship of the work that went into this building could not be done today," the mayor told the author. "You would not be able to afford the features, the finishes that were put into this building, so the entire building is really an architectural masterpiece. It is a work of art."