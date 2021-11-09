Rick Falkowski profiles 75 influential people for his second 'History of Buffalo' book

Rick Falkowski has long been known as one of the biggest ambassadors of Buffalo music and its history. Lately, however, he has turned his passion for history toward a broader spectrum of influential people with a local connection.
In his new book “Profiles Volume II – Historic & Influential People from Buffalo & WNY – the Early 1900s,” Falkowski profiles 75 people who he feels contributed greatly to the area from 1900 to 1950. Yes, there are musicians and entertainers, but also people who worked in law, sports, industry and politics.
Among those in the new book, a follow-up to “Profiles Volume I: Historic & Influential People from Buffalo & WNY – the 1800s” are:
- Buffalo-born Sidney Farber, a doctor and researcher considered the father of modern chemotherapy and is the “Farber” in the world-famous Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
- Zorah Berry, who moved to Buffalo as a child and started off selling concert tickets before making a name for herself as a concert promoter starting with the Buffalo Philharmonic Concert Company. She later brought such greats as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra to Kleinhans Music Hall through her 40-year career.
- Glenn H. Curtiss, who became the father of naval aviation and the namesake of the Glenn H. Curtiss Aviation Museum in Hammondsport.
- William “Wild Bill” Donovan, a Buffalo native who went on to be a highly decorated World War I hero and is regarded as the founding father of the CIA.
Falkowski shares their stories, among others, in a purposely concise and informative way. He also talked to family members and friends.
"No one was doing a short synopsis of Buffalo history. These are profiles, not biographies. They are written in a way to make it interesting, not stale history," said Falkowski, adding he hopes the two books can be used to help with local history curriculum in Buffalo schools.
Falkowski, the former founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo Music Awards, has been involved in the local music scene for the last 55 years. He coordinates Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor Concerts and gives classes on Buffalo music, entertainment and history throughout the community.
He published “History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment” in 2017 and realized he enjoyed the public presentations so much that he wanted to do more. He combined his love of history and doing public presentations to write his two "Profiles" books and accompany them with appearances where he talks on various historical topics.
"When I give a presentation, I say I have three goals," Falkowski said. "One, I’m going to talk about some things you were previously not aware. Two, I will bring some things up you have forgotten about. And three, when you hear my presentation, you will be proud you are from Buffalo."
Among Falkowski's coming events:
• 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Roycroft Campus (31 S. Grove St., East Aurora). A presentation focusing on the cultural and business aspects of the era, including Elbert Hubbard, Katharine Cornell and Charles Burchfield. Followed by a book signing and general discussion at 7 p.m.
• 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Black Rock Historical Society (436 Amherst St.). Presentation with discussion on the automobile, airplane and steel industries along with people such as Edwin Thomas, John Oishei and Glenn Curtis. Books signing and general discussion at 7 p.m.
• Nov. 20 and 21, 40th annual Holiday Gift Show at the Kenan Center Arena (195 Beattie Ave., Lockport).
• Nov. 26 and 27, Holiday Makers Market at the Buffalo History Museum. Falkowski will be one of the many local authors, artisans, bakers and more at this free event.