Rick Falkowski profiles 75 influential people for his second 'History of Buffalo' book

Falkowski shares their stories, among others, in a purposely concise and informative way. He also talked to family members and friends.

"No one was doing a short synopsis of Buffalo history. These are profiles, not biographies. They are written in a way to make it interesting, not stale history," said Falkowski, adding he hopes the two books can be used to help with local history curriculum in Buffalo schools.

Falkowski, the former founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo Music Awards, has been involved in the local music scene for the last 55 years. He coordinates Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor Concerts and gives classes on Buffalo music, entertainment and history throughout the community.

He published “History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment” in 2017 and realized he enjoyed the public presentations so much that he wanted to do more. He combined his love of history and doing public presentations to write his two "Profiles" books and accompany them with appearances where he talks on various historical topics.

"When I give a presentation, I say I have three goals," Falkowski said. "One, I’m going to talk about some things you were previously not aware. Two, I will bring some things up you have forgotten about. And three, when you hear my presentation, you will be proud you are from Buffalo."