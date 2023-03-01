New leaders have been appointed for two Buffalo cultural organizations – Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo (CCI) – their boards of directors announced.

Barbara Cole, artistic director and assistant executive director at Just Buffalo, will succeed executive director Laurie Dean Torrell on July 1. Torrell has held the post since 2002.

Lindsey Lauren Visser, who joined CCI in February 2021 as deputy director, is succeeding John Vecchio, who is retiring. Vecchio will continue as a fundraising counselor during the current capital campaign.

Cole, who's been Just Buffalo's artistic director since 2012 and interviews the authors in the Babel series, will continue in that role. Previously as education director, she expanded its award-winning Writers in Education programs. She holds a doctorate in English from the University at Buffalo and is a former writer-in-residence at Just Buffalo.

Visser, who helped arrange CCI's grand opening in October 2021, has overseen development of its public programming and administrative operations. A Canisius College graduate with a master's degree from the University of Oxford in England, she previously worked at the Buffalo History Museum and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, and was an adjunct professor of history at Daemen University.