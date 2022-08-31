Jeff Simon: Restore the luster of the Nobel Prize for Literature. Give it to Salman Rushdie

Bravo David Remnick.

The editor of the New Yorker hasn't exactly been unused to the sound of applause in the past couple decades but I thought I would add my little noise to the din. In the current edition of his venerable magazine, he writes something especially pointed and heroically sensible about Salman Rushdie.

Says Remnick's story headline: "It's time for Salman Rushdie's Nobel Prize. His Literary Accomplishments Richly Merit Recognition from the Swedish Academy and the Prize Would be a Symbolic Rebuke to the Enemies of the Free Word."

It would be something else too that Western New Yorkers will specifically understand – a way of redeeming a terrible atrocity that, by pure happenstance, occurred at the Chautauqua Institution, a Western New York place that is an exemplary geographical refreshment to civilization itself.

When my daughter was little, she and my wife and I would spend a month in rental houses on the Institution's grounds. As our real estate agent got more used to us, she would find us progressively wonderful places to spend a month. By the end of our summer string of rentals, we were living in a house that was a pebble's throw from the beach and had a wonderful library that included bound copies of Century magazine featuring serialization of Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

Nor were those family devotions to the Institution the only ones. Over the years I did many reviews there. Of the four times I reviewed the Duke Ellington Band locally, Chautauqua was where I heard, by far, the greatest edition of the Ellington Band, where Johnny Hodges still took creamy alto solos, Paul Gonsalves played brilliant tenor solos, Cootie Williams, Ray Nance and Clark Terry were still in the trumpet section and the leader himself, who had just hit 70, was joyously enjoying every inch of the jazz royalty he'd earned.

So many of us, by that time, had come to cherish Chautauqua as the perfect vacation escape for urban Western New Yorkers. The beach was practically next door and the bookstore in the town square had all the latest newspapers and magazines to amplify what was on TV news. And all over the Institution grounds there were lectures and speeches and panels and music in the great 19th century tradition of offering a vacation village to learn and luxuriate together.

I truly loved our time at the Institution and I can't tell you how painful it was to read on Aug. 12 about one of the specimen atrocities of our new century taking place on the Amphitheater's commodious stage.

Rushdie was stabbed 12 times, a full 33 years after the Ayatollah Khomeini decreed a fatwa inviting assassins to take Rushdie's life for writing his novel "The Satanic Verses."

What that accused assailant did just weeks ago was awaken, in our new millennium, the fundamentalist atrocities that greeted Rushdie's 1988 publication of his novel.

It was, at the time, an almost unimaginable horror to those of us in the Western World. Unimaginable or not, people were killed over it in Pakistani riots. Book publishers and translators were literally murdered over it.

Rushdie spent many years in strict security. He couldn't see his own growing son for a long time – not while the fatwa hung over his head.

Time managed to dissipate the stringency of his security. As the years passed, he emerged again as a major citizen of the literary world and, unavoidably, a martyr.

In 2010, he came to Buffalo to lecture.

I interviewed him on the phone before the event. There was something a little thrilling about his self-evident bravado in telling me about his increasingly free movements throughout the Western world.

He was, by then, I wrote, "a writer whose accidental stature in the literary world dwarfs any prize that the world has to offer."

That was 12 years ago. Many speeches, TV appearances and books have happened since then. We could be lulled by his full literary citizenship into a false feeling of security on his behalf that his martyrdom had outlived the actual peril of fundamentalist fatwa. His existence seemed to insist on the primal rights of imagination in anything that calls itself civilization.

And then just a few terrible weeks ago a few miles away, the rising tide of fundamentalism all over the world came and found Rushdie on a stage that I would vigorously insist is one of the most truly civilized places in the whole world.

A Nobel for Rushdie wouldn't only be a glorious message from our civilization to all who would decry "the free word"; it would, in effect, be a way of redeeming, in its hour of need, the Nobel Prize for Literature itself.

It is, in its best years, awarded every October. I must admit that growing up I have had nothing but ambivalent feelings about it.

I have certainly learned about great writers and poets from the lists of those awarded – Polish poets Milosz and Szymbourska most prominently. But here, after all, was a supposedly premiere prize that could have been given to Proust, Joyce, Nabokov, Tolstoy, Zola, Calvino, Borges, Chekhov, Musil, Woolf, Kafka, Rilke, Brecht and Orwell. Instead, around the world, people sat dumbfounded at a prize that constantly misfired geographically – that gave a prize to Mikhail Sholokov rather than Vladimir Nabokov and Dario Fo instead of Italo Calvino.

It all reached an anti-literary crescendo in 2016 when the Swedes gave the prize to Bob Dylan instead of worthy American writers like Philip Roth, who, like Updike, was passed over. It seemed to say "take that you dirty-minded American boys. We have bigger concerns on this side of the pond."

And now just imagine what it might possibly mean this October if they decided, after all, to give the Nobel to Rushdie, who currently lives and works in America but is civilization's very symbol of how much courage is often required of the written word in this world.

Remnick has known that throughout his professional life.

What a way for Western literature to get its self-respect back.

Not to mention the Nobel Prize for Literature.