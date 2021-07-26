Jeff Simon: Buffalo-born writer Lawrence Block's latest autobiographical look-back doesn't disappoint

It is yet another of the books that I most looked forward to in this literary season: "Pessoa: A Biography" by Richard Zenith (Liveright), a biographer whose name couldn't possibly have been more appropriate. Zenith's subject is Fernando Pessoa (1888-1935), a Portuguese writer all but unknown in his lifetime who is now considered one of his time's towering figures in world literature.

What Pessoa did wasn't just write books with "pseudonyms" – he invented what he called "heteronyms," a throng of hugely elaborate fictional writers whose lives were limned with enormous specificity as well as their literature itself in Portuguese, English and French. It's as if Vladimir Nabokov's singular stunt in "Pale Fire" – a "fictional" (but real) poem written by a fictional poet and then explicated by a fictional madman who explains that the poem is really about him and his monarchy in the Kingdom of Zembla – was multiplied in a hall of mirrors to be arranged differently every time.

Pessoa postulated all of literature as fiction, or rather all of literary fiction to be read as multiple literary genres.

Just when Pessoa's literary cause seemed hopeless, some "25,000 unpublished papers" were extricated from a wooden trunk and left to be ordered and revealed in a lifework among the great achievements in 20th century literature.