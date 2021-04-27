Erik Brady: Canisius College brought Yeats to Joe Hassett. Tonight, he returns the favor

When Joe Hassett was a junior at Canisius College, in 1963, he was awarded the St. Patrick’s Scholarship for a summer session of study in Ireland. Today he is an authority on the poetry of William Butler Yeats. And to those good people of Buffalo who funded the scholarship with their small offerings, he offers thanks across time.

“I had the good fortune that some farsighted Irish Americans in Buffalo wanted to keep the link with Ireland alive,” he says. “They understood the value of sending people at an impressionable age to learn about Irish literature and culture. It echoes down the years.”

Tonight Hassett will wake the echoes once more when he speaks at Canisius about his new book, “Yeats Now: Echoing Into Life.” He turns 78 on Saturday, which was the book’s original U.S. publication date, since moved to July 15 because of shipping delays in Europe. The “now” of his title suggests that Yeats is always of the moment, even during a global pandemic.

As it happens, Yeats’ most famous poem, “The Second Coming,” was written in 1919 amid the scourge of the Spanish flu, when the poet’s father and pregnant wife nearly died of complications from it.