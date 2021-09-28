Erik Brady: As 'The Sopranos' gets new life, Buffalo's Nancy Marchand is celebrated anew

Chase: “Nancy Marchand came into the office, I looked at her and I said, ‘My God, that’s my mother. She’s channeling my mother.’ It was unbelievable. I was a happy guy. The cadence, the attitude, oh, Jesus God, and all my family went nuts when they saw her.”

Marchand understood right away she was playing a badass based on a real one.

Chase: “At one point she said, ‘I trust that this creature I’m playing is deceased.’ ”

How bad a mother are we talking here? Well, when her son puts Livia in a nursing home, she orders a hit on him. And Tony’s mother complex is what brings him to the therapy sessions that are the beating heart of the series. More than the FBI or other gangsters, Tony’s greatest enemy was always his mother.

Marchand died of lung cancer one day before her 72nd birthday. She had worked through her illness in the first two seasons of “The Sopranos,” alternating weeks of work with rounds of treatment. She appeared posthumously in one scene at the start of the third season through the use of CGI-style technology. Livia had originally been written into four of the first six scripts of that season, but no thought was given to replacing her with another actress. She was, in every sense, irreplaceable.