Chang-rae Lee is 'excited' to come to BABEL

Chang-rae Lee's newest book, "My Year Abroad," sounds about as innocuous as an essay on "How I spent my summer vacation."
Oh, but it's not.
The Korean-American's whirlwind of a sixth novel has been described by an NPR reviewer as "a travelogue, a coming-of-age tale and a Mafia thriller that also skewers global capitalism."
Lee will discuss the new book and more at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Kleinhans Music Hall as part of Just Buffalo Literary Center's acclaimed BABEL literary series.
The book's protagonist is Tiller, a 20-year-old who grew up in a fictitious New Jersey town modeled after Princeton. Lee lived there when he taught creative writing at the university. The other main character is Pong, a charismatic Chinese immigrant, chemist and con artist.
The Pong character was inspired by a friend of Lee's at Princeton who was from China and around his own age.
"He had a lot of pluck and was very brave in pursuing anything he really wanted in terms of business," said Lee from his home in San Francisco. "He was also a very personable fellow and, like Pong, really loved the chase of it."
Lee's friend's "verve and energy" challenged him and made him feel "maybe a little too comfortable in my work and life."
"My parent's generation, even though some did well, were always, always striving, always working, always anxious and for good reasons, because they didn't have a safety net or a network of people," he said. "They really were on their own and I guess I don't feel that way. It's the nature of time and generations. That's what really appealed to me about the Pong character."
Lee decided centering the book through the younger Tiller's eyes would offer a more challenging way of telling the story, rather than through a middle-aged person as he initially planned.
"Tiller's not from a rich family but he's privileged enough and insulated, and maybe that's something I see in the millennial crowd and people of a certain class, that everything is kind of ready for them. Life's buffet is already set out," Lee said.
"How do you kick-start yourself in this world if you don't need a kick-start? he said. "That's how the book came about."
Lee's novels often explore issues such as assimilation, the legacy of the past and racial discrimination central to the Asian-American experience.
He has won numerous literary awards and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. He also writes autobiographical-based articles for the New Yorker and co-wrote a screenplay with director Wayne Wang for the 2019 film "Coming Home Again." Lee is a teacher of creative writing at Stanford University, and formerly led creative writing programs at Princeton, Hunter College and the University of Oregon.
He said he's looking forward to coming to Buffalo for what will be just his second in-person appearance since the pandemic began.
"I think it will be weird and wonderful," Lee said.
"I know BABEL is a big-time series with big-time visitors through the years, which is why I was excited to be invited."
Preview
BABEL
Chang-rae Lee at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $40 general, $100 patron and $10 students. Visit justbuffalo.org.
