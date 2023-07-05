Summertime is in full swing, and if you’re looking for some fun things to do, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll find everything from books to burgers in these festivals being held throughout July.

July 7-9 at Queen of Heaven, 4256 Seneca St., West Seneca.

Carnival season officially kicks off with this popular annual event that gives you everything you want in a summer carnival: midway rides, games of skill and chance, and plenty of food, drink and music. Enjoy all the rides you want on the midway from Hammerl Amusements for $25 each day. Entertainment on the beer tent’s main stage includes Jeremy Hoyle and the Strictly Hip, Hit ‘N Run and Nick Battistella plus magic shows by Ted Burzynski. See the full schedule online and on Facebook. A free shuttle bus runs continuously from the West Seneca Senior High school parking lot (3330 Seneca St.). Get there the day before the carnival officially opens for the annual Classic Cruz Night on July 6 with music by Boneshakers. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on July 7; noon to midnight on July 8; and noon to 8 p.m. on July 9.

4 p.m. to midnight July 7; noon to midnight July 8; and noon to 9 p.m. July 9 at SS. Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell.

This 33rd annual festival lives up to its name with all things from Macedonian culture including ethnic food, beer and traditional desserts. Enjoy such food as Macedonian style open pit roasted lamb, kebobs and stuffed cabbage rolls, plus traditional music, folk dancing and cultural displays.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9 along Delaware Avenue.

About 40 Buffalo area restaurants, food trucks and wineries will serve samples of some of their best food items with a healthy choice among the options. A stage will be set up in Niagara Square with live music, and there will also be cooking demonstrations in the New Era Cap parking lot. Admission is free. Food items cost between four and 12 tickets each; sheets of 10 tickets are $6.

Italian Heritage Festival

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 14 and 15, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 16 along Hertel Avenue.

The Italian Festival brings a bit of bella Italia to North Buffalo. You’ll find live music, plenty of food, cooking demonstrations and much more, as well as fun for the kids like face painting and a Sicilian Puppet Show. Admission is free.

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 15 along Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg.

Don’t miss this delicious celebration in the Village of Hamburg, which commemorates the invention of the hamburger at the Erie County Fair of 1885. There will be burgers galore, as well as plenty of other tasty treats from food trucks. You will also find a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and a car show.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara.

This festival is a bit out of the ordinary as it is held as a thank you to the local community by Ian Kinney for donating books to his free community library at the Stella Niagara Education Park near Lewiston. It’s also a way to promote and celebrate reading, writing and storytelling. Thousands of used books will be on sale for only $5 each, plus there will be face painting and balloon animals for children, a raffle and shopping from artisan vendors selling jewelry, artwork, cookies and more. Food and drink will be sold, too. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 18-23 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds, Dunkirk.

Midway rides, animal exhibits and grandstand events abound at this fun family event. The grandstand showcases harnessed horse racing and a rodeo, along with a demolition derby. Daily stage shows include a puppet circus, magic show, hypnotist and junior tractor pull. Bring your appetite because there will be plenty of fair food. Admission at the gate is $15 for ages 4 to 61, and $9 for ages 62 and older.

5 to 11 p.m. July 21 and noon to 11 p.m. July 22-23, 261 Swan St.

The Agustín Pucho Olivencia Center hosts this free annual celebration of Puerto Rican heritage, now in its 52nd year. The event highlight is the eponymous climbing of the grease pole, where a team of five must scale a greasy telephone pole before time runs out. There will also be arts and crafts vendors selling items brought from Puerto Rico, live music entertainment, and carnival rides and games, as well as a car show.

Noon on July 22 at Front Park, 952 Busti Ave.

Thin Man Brewery presents this inaugural festival that showcases more than 60 breweries from around the world. Beer will be available from Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Aslin, 450 North, Bellwoods, Carton, Seven Island Brewery, Sloop Brewing, Allagash, 3 Sons Brewing and Dancing Gnome. Shop local food and retail vendors and listen to live music, too. Tickets start at $70 through eventbrite.com.

East Aurora Street Festival and Sidewalk Sale

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 along Main Street in East Aurora.

You’ll find more than 100 local vendors in this event selling everything from crafts to apparel, plus you’ll get to enjoy all-day DJ entertainment and food. Be sure to check out the chalk art displays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.