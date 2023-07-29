CHILDREN’S

Ginny Off the Map by Caroline Hickey, illustrated by Kelly Murphy; Christy Ottaviano Books/Little, Brown, 304 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

An 11-year-old girl struggling with upheaval in her life finds her own path in this poignant coming-of-age novel, set in the 2010s and highlighting the challenges facing military families when a loved one is deployed.

Her 12-year-old sister, Allie, is a gifted athlete with a talent for easily making friends in the family’s frequent moves, but Ginny is happiest memorizing geography facts or hanging out with her dad, an ER doctor. It’s summertime and the family has just moved from North Carolina to Maryland, when her dad is deployed to Afghanistan. Then the summer geography camp Ginny has been looking forward to is canceled and she ends up in jewelry-making camp instead, something she has zero interest in.

Ginny decides to offer her own geography camp to the kids in the neighborhood, but struggles to interest them in what she considers a fascinating topic. Meanwhile, she is stressed out by news stories about casualties in Afghanistan and by her unsuccessful efforts to reach her dad by phone.

Caroline Hickey offers a fascinating portrait of a solitary girl with a laser focus on one topic slowly learning to relate to others, including her sister. Each chapter starts with a geography fact, such as: “The U.S. is home to some pretty unusual place names, including Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky; Booger Hole, West Virginia; Hot Coffee, Mississippi; Boring, Oregon; and No Name, California.”

YOUNG ADULT

One of Us Is Back by Karen M. McManus; Delacorte Press, 368 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.

Karen McManus concludes her best-selling “One Of Us Is Lying” murder mystery trilogy with a twisty, action-packed final book sure to delight her many fans.

The major players are home for the summer when a hacker posts an ominous message “Time for a new game, Bayview” on an electronic advertising billboard. A villain from a previous book ends up back in town, and shocking new information comes to light about his motivations. As always, McManus uses alternate narrators, an effective way to amp up the tension as the reader is aware of the secrets the friends are keeping from each other. The alternating narrators work especially well to build the suspense in the pulse-pounding finale.

CHILDREN’S

The Fire, the Water, and Maudie McGinn by Sally J. Pla; Quill Tree Books, 336 pages. Ages 8 to 12.

Sally J. Pla offers a poignant portrait of an autistic girl finding her voice, new friends and new confidence in herself – and extricating herself from a toxic family situation in the process – in this engaging novel set mostly in an oceanside California community near the Mexico border.

After finishing seventh grade, Maudie McGinn is relieved to be spending the summer with her dad at his cabin in the California woods after enduring the misery of life in Houston with her clueless mother and hot-tempered stepfather who have no empathy or patience for her struggles with sensory issues. When a wildfire forces Maudie and her dad to evacuate, they relocate to a friend’s rented camper in a state park in her dad’s hometown, where he struggles to find work using his skills as a cabinet-maker.

Always a strong swimmer, Maudie decides to learn to surf in hopes of winning a $1,000 prize in the community’s annual Surf Bash. As she makes new friends, takes surfing lessons and relaxes in the presence of her loving dad, she realizes the kind of support she must have if she is to thrive.

Along with an alluring portrait of the California beach scene, the author offers an empathetic portrait of kids on the spectrum and the sensory issues they deal with. After suffering sensory overload at a school dance, Maudie muses: “There’s this theory of autism that’s called intense world theory. It basically says that the world feels different to us. A deluge of sensory stuff. Everything’s too loud, too bright, too prickly, too much.”

– Jean Westmoore