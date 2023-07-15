CHILDREN’S

Wishing Season by Anica Mrose Rissi; Quill Tree, 240 pages ($18.99) Age 8 to 12.

...

“At ten minutes past the usual time, the school bus rolled to its usual stop, opened its door, and coughed out a girl.”

Thus begins this beautifully written, moving novel, set in summer on an island off Maine, of an 11-year-old girl struggling with overwhelming grief after the death of her beloved twin brother.

Lily slips out of the house the third day after the funeral, leaving behind the “visitors, casseroles and grief,” to find her brother Anders swinging in the tire swing behind the house. “The overlap” near the swing is the only place he can appear; Lily is the only one he can talk to. The amusing exchanges between the twins, their made-up language, their capacity for fun as they build a squirrel fort with pillows and a tiny grass broom depict the closeness of their bond – and the immensity of the loss Lily has suffered.

“When she was with him, she was herself again. But everywhere else, she was a pant: a pair of jeans sliced in half — one leg and half a butt, flopping around. Useless. Jeans, khakis, overalls corduroys — pants were always plural. Without Anders she was basically a rag.”

Anders is troubled that Lily wishes only to spend time with him and encourages her to reach out to other friends. As his visits become less predictable and the overlap begins to shrink in size, the two realize their time together will not last forever.

Anica Mrose Rissi offers a perfect ending to her lovely novel of sibling love and healing in the vein of “The Truth About Jellyfish” and “The Line Tender.”

CHILDREN’S

The Skull, A Tyrolean Folktale by Jon Klassen, Candlewick Press, 105 pages ($19.99). Age 6 to 9.

... Gifted author-illustrator Jon Klassen offers a wonderfully eerie version of an old folktale, illustrated with his distinctive somber graphite and ink artwork in black and white and muted tones of sepia, rose and blue and printed in large type with short chapters that should appeal to beginning readers.

A girl named Otilla runs away in wintertime – from some unspecified danger – and stumbles upon a big, very old house in the forest where she sees a skull in the window. The skull tells her: “I will come down and let you in, but only if you promise to carry me once I do. I am just a skull and rolling around is difficult for me.” Otilla feeds the skull pears she picks in the garden room (“the bite of pear went through him and fell onto the floor.”). The skull takes her on a tour of the empty house, the dungeon, the bottomless pit, the tower, the ballroom and confides that a headless skeleton comes to the house every night looking for him. Brave Otilla concocts a murderously efficient way to permanently dispose of the skeleton so the two friends can live in peace.

Klassen, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., in an author’s note describes how his “brain changed” the details of The Skull folktale he first read in a library in Alaska.

CHILDREN’S

Haru, Zombie Dog Hero by Ellen Oh; HarperCollins, 176 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

... The nobility of a loyal dog and the close bond between the dog and his boy anchor this action-packed horror novel from Korean-American author Ellen Oh, author of young adult and middle grade novels including the Prophecy trilogy, fantasy novels based on Korean folklore.

Eleven-year-old Luke Sun and his family live in an apartment above their Sun’s Deli and Grocery in a small town in Virginia. Luke spends his summer days with his big black and brown dog Haru, and his classmate Max and Max’s brother Ben. The friends are out in the woods inspecting a fort they built when a rabid raccoon attacks. Haru is bitten while fighting it off and must be kept overnight at the veterinarian’s clinic, where he meets an elderly dog who warns Haru that humans can’t be trusted.

The local lake is being been polluted by a factory where some kind of top-secret research is being conducted by wealthy biotech entrepreneur Thomas Sinclair. The boys find evidence the lab may be experimenting on dogs.

Things come to a head when the racist elderly landlord tells the Suns she is raising the rent on their store. She slaps Luke, provoking Haru, resulting in a call to the dog warden about a “dangerous dog.”

Jean Westmoore