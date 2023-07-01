CHILDREN’S When Giants Burn by Beth Vrabel; Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 238 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A scarred sequoia and an ancient aspen are at the heart of this stirring, beautifully written tale of family trauma, friendship and survival, set in Utah during wildfire season.

The narration alternates between Gerty, daughter of parents who became unhinged survivalists after a devastating loss, and Hayes, an angry boy who is struggling to learn to trust his mother again after her release from prison on a felony larceny charge. Gerty and Hayes are both “weird new kids” at school and get to know each other through regular meetings with the school guidance counselor.

Gerty’s parents have taught her survival skills but are allowing her to attend school for the first time, believing “middle school will be the thing that really solidifies within me a desire to leave the social fabric behind.” What Gerty really wants is to join the Civil Air Patrol to fly disaster relief missions but she is certain her survivalist parents will never give their permission. Meanwhile her grandmother has taken her for flying lessons and allowed her to build an ultralight plane in her pole barn. (The grandmother is unaware Gerty is buying the parts for the plane with money stolen from her parents’ cash reserve buried in the woods.)

When her parents get spooked by an intruder and decide to pick up and leave for Oregon, Gerty and Hayes take off in the ultralight to get a look at the Pando, a 100-acre expanse of quaking aspen that is actually a single living organism. But wildfires are burning in the area, and their adventure quickly turns into a battle for survival.

This marvelous novel offers thrilling suspense, vivid details of wilderness survival and a poignant exploration of children and their parents struggling to heal from family trauma.

YOUNG ADULT

Everyone Wants to Know by Kelly Loy Gilbert; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 372 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

... Kelly Loy Gilbert examines the toxic tradeoffs in a family whose affluence depends on constantly polishing, packaging and selling their image to a fickle, often hostile public in this dazzling novel for our times.

White-Chinese 16-year-old Honor Lo narrates the tale. Everyone knows the Lo family from their popular reality show, “Lo and Behold,” but now that the show is over, the Los are still in the spotlight as influencers, with brand deals, a podcast, a book and speaking engagements. Older siblings Jamison, Wrangell and Skye are on board with this. Jamison is capitalizing on her baby daughter and new mom status as a “mom influencer,” Wrangell has several lines of menswear while soon-to-be college freshman Skye has secured a lucrative brand partnership with her school, Baylor University.

Although their mother is pressuring them to develop their own public profiles, 16-year-old Atticus wants to be a professional volleyball player, and Honor, his twin, quietly enjoys building miniature clay food art while torturing herself reading the snarky online comments random strangers make about her family.

When their father announces he is leaving their mother and moving to an apartment in Brooklyn, this means more than just a rift in the family: It means serious monetary damage to their brand. Honor makes it her personal mission to bring the family back together even as comments she made about her parents’ breakup are leaked to a gossip magazine. Although her friends deny leaking the comments, Honor cuts them off and looks with suspicion at the students in her new private school with the exception of Caden, who has trust issues of his own.

Then tragedy strikes her older sister, and the Lo family seems united once again. But all is not as it seems, and the lengths some family members will go to protect their brand may come with a price Honor is not willing to pay.

Gilbert explores in depth the shifting alliances between family members, and Honor’s realization, after a devastating betrayal, that she will not be able to unite her family but she can find friendship and connections out of the spotlight and beyond her family circle.

— Jean Westmoore