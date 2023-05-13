YOUNG ADULT

Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley; Henry Holt and Co., 387 pages ($19.99) Age 14 and up.

...

Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Saint Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians, made a dazzling debut with "Firekeeper's Daughter," published to wide critical acclaim in 2021. This companion novel, which takes place 10 years later in the same Ojibwe community on the Michigan-Canadian border, offers both page-turning suspense and an engaging coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of historic and present-day wrongs inflicted on First Nation peoples.

Perry Firekeeper-Birch, who is Black and Anishinaabe, prides herself on being the best angler in her Ojibwe community on Sugar Island, and she had planned to spend her summer outdoors fishing with her dad when she crashes the car her aunt gave her and her twin sister for their 16th birthday.

Aunt Daunis (who was the main character in "Firekeeper's Daughter") orders Perry to work at a summer tribal internship to pay for the damage. With her internship at the museum, Perry finds herself swept up in the cause of repatriation efforts to force the return of Native American remains and artifacts kept in private hands. At the same time, her community is on high alert over the disappearance of a young college student, one of a string of unsolved disappearances of Native women.

Perry's snide and sometimes fiery narration propels the tale. "Everything weighs on my heart. The loss of a young Black man. Native women going missing. ... Researchers wanting our bones. No respect for Black and brown bodies when we're breathing. No justice for the living or the dead."

She is enraged by the disrespect she sees in the local college's white faculty members' casual handling of and ownership attitude to ancestors' remains. Most remains are stored in a "disarticulated" state, that is, stored by body part (say, a box full of teeth). "Back to see my girl?" one professor asks before opening a locked metal box to reveal "Warrior Girl," whose 1,000-year-old skeleton is intact; the box includes the flint-blade, deer-antler handle knife that was buried with her. Another faculty member has an otter pelt medicine bag draped across her desk.

Perry's outrage inspires impulsive acts that get her fired from her first internship, derail her budding romance with a fellow intern and send her off on a mission that turns out to be far more dangerous than she expected. With her fiery temper, brash sense of humor and fierce athleticism, Perry presents as a modern-day Warrior Girl.

Boulley colorfully evokes the Ojibwe community of Sugar Island and its traditions, lacing her prose with Ojibwa words and phrases. The stories of Ojibwe people forced to hand over a hand-crafted black ash basket to a Zhaaganaash (white) neighbor in exchange for a ride to the hospital or a pot of soup have the ring of truth. The pulse-pounding finale is masterfully done, the unveiling of the villains a surprise.

Quotes at the start of each chapter offer an illuminating look at the rationalizations made over the decades to justify the desecration of burial sites and display of human remains.

This book is dedicated: "For the 108,328 ancestors still held by institutions, and those working to bring them home."

PICTURE BOOK

How Do You Spell Unfair? MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Frank Morrison; Candlewick Press ($18.99)

...

Acclaimed author and poet Carole Boston Weatherford and her frequent collaborator, illustrator Frank Morrison, team up yet again for this illuminating picture book about the 1936 National Spelling Bee and the African-American girl from Akron, Ohio, who almost won it.

Weatherford mines all the dramatic possibilities for this story about spelling and discrimination, drawing the reader in from the first sentences: "MacNolia Cox was no ordinary kid. Her idea of fun was reading the dictionary." The City of Akron celebrated her victory; in Washington, she and the only other Black speller had to sit at a separate table. MacNolia made it to the finals but eventually lost, despite the protests of her teacher and a newspaper reporter, for misspelling "nemesis," a word that was not on the official list.

Morrison's magnificent illustrations, using oil and spray paints, have a somber dignity, whether depicting MacNolia and her mother heading into the massive armory building in Akron, Ohio, for the citywide competition or MacNolia and her mother, heads held high, carrying their bags into the home of a Black doctor because the Washington, D.C., hotel housing the other spellers was for whites only.

A foreword and epilogue offer more background about the segregated history of U.S. spelling bees, including the 1908 success of a team headed by Black speller Marie Bolden and of 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, who became the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021.