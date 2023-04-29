CHILDREN'S

The Notorious Scarlett and Browne by Jonathan Stroud; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 422 pages ($17.99) Age 10 and up.

Fierce, red-headed gunslinger Scarlett McCain and spindly accomplice Albert Browne are now the stuff of legend as pamphlets document their Robin Hood-like exploits in a dystopian England populated by fearsome beasts and religious fanatics in this second Scarlett and Browne adventure from British fantasy master Jonathan Stroud.

Stroud outdoes himself in this second book, finding inventive ways to amp up the thrills as Scarlett and Albert tackle more dangerous heists and confront fearsome villains from their pasts. Along with the nonstop action there's true emotional resonance, in the unlikely friendship of this odd pair, as Scarlett finally confides in Albert her tragic story of personal loss. The author displays a cinematic eye for detail in thrilling action sequences at heavily fortified Faith House and in a spooky buried city full of treasure.

Stroud is a master at creating terrifying villains and here we have Brothers of the Hand leaders Soames ("his head was pink and round and gleaming, all dripping jowls and wattles, like an ice cream left too long in the sun") and Mr. Teach. Sinister Faith House operative Mr. Mallory is a product of the same Stonemoor facility where Albert once was a captive. Could an author devise a more terrible torture, than being doused in meat oil and lifted high into the air on chains to be devoured by giant owls?

Stroud's writing crackles with wit: "He had the usual attributes of a guard, namely a belt jingling with cuffs and truncheons, a face like a disappointed log, and a gaze of mute hostility." The extremely satisfying ending seems to promise yet another book in this marvelous series. (The first book is being made into an Amazon movie.)

YOUNG ADULT

Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith; Candlewick Press, 294 pages ($19.99) Age 12 and up.

The spirit of a young indigenous woman is rumored to haunt a crossroads, and who she was and what happened to her – and how the raw injustice of the past can leach its poison into the present – are at the heart of this well-crafted mystery from Cynthia Leitich Smith, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the author-curator of Heartdrum, a Native-focused imprint at HarperCollins Children's Books.

When the fall drama production is cut from the school budget, theater buff Hughie Wolfe, one of two Native students at his Kansas high school, turns his energy to a local haunted house production at the urging of new friend Sam, a Mexican-American. The event is a benefit to pay off the organizer's medical debt, and Hughie feels committed to the project even as he discovers that Harvest House will feature an insulting portrayal of a Native American girl believed to have been murdered at the location along with other racist stereotypes about indigenous people. Hughie struggles valiantly to tone down the insults by suggesting changes at the same time he and his friends are investigating unsolved disappearances of young Native women in hopes of identifying the spirit haunting the crossroads.

CHILDREN'S

Bea and the New Deal Horse by L.M. Elliott; Katherine Tegen Books, 359 pages ($19.99) Age 10 and up.

L.M. Elliott, author of poignant World War II novel "Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves" offers another compelling work of historical fiction, this one of a 13-year-old girl left to care for her sister after their widowed father abandons them during the Great Depression.

After riding the rails with other "Wall Street nomads," Bea wakes up in the hayloft of a Virginia horse stable to discover her father has gone, leaving behind a note advising her to seek shelter from the stable owner, whose daughter was close friends with their late mother. Bea's skill with horses wins her the respect of the stable owner, particularly after she gains the trust of a spirited chestnut horse traumatized by a previous owner's abuse.

Along with a compelling portrayal of children facing abandonment during the Great Depression, Elliott includes interesting historic detail (including a charlatan who bamboozled the locals into believing he could make it rain during a drought in Virginia). She also offers thrilling play-by-play of the action in the horse ring as Bea competes in hopes of rescuing the stable from financial ruin.