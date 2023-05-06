CHILDREN'S

The Labors of Hercules Beal by Gary D. Schmidt; Clarion Books, 347 pages ($19.99) Age 8 to 12.

Gary D. Schmidt, author of National Book Award finalist "Okay for Now" and Newbery Honor books "The Wednesday Wars" and "Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy," has written his most compelling novel yet in this moving tale of a grieving boy finding courage, healing and community as he sets out to duplicate the 12 Labors of the mythical Hercules for a class assignment.

Traumatized by his parents' deaths in a traffic collision 18 months before, 12-year-old Hercules Beal is now in the care of older brother Achilles, who gave up a dream career traveling the world writing stories for Smithsonian Magazine and National Geographic to return to Cape Cod to run the family nursery/garden store business with his girlfriend.

Without consulting him, Achilles enrolls Hercules in the Cape Cod Academy for Environmental Sciences. There the humanities teacher, an intimidating retired Marine lieutenant colonel, gives him a special assignment for the year-long class project on mythology: he must research the 12 Labors of Hercules, consider "how each might be performed today" and chronicle his "growing awareness of the meaning of the stories and how they connect to your own life."

Hercules' journey of discovery unfolds against the spectacular backdrop of Cape Cod, which he considers "the most beautiful place on earth," with its ferocious ocean storms and rolling fogs, its majestic sunrises.

One at a time, the boy offers his amusing accounting of each mythical labor (slaying the Nemean lion, capturing the Ceryneian Hind, cleaning the Augean stables in a single day) followed by a surprising, inspired, often thrilling modern-day feat that puts him to the test (expelling feral cats from an abandoned house, rescuing an elderly neighbor as her house is about to be swept into the ocean, spray-painting the leaves of a sugar maple to fool the tourists and being found out when a fog rolls in and washes off the paint). Each is followed by a Hercules' essay, complete with word count in the margins, on what he has learned, along with his grade and teacher's comments. This is a poignant portrait of a boy who has been to hell and back again, learning to live with loss and to reach out to the people around him.

PICTURE BOOK

When You Can Swim by Jack Wong; Orchard Books ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.

This marvelous book with its glorious poetry and spectacular pastel and watercolor illustrations offers an inspiring exploration of what is possible when someone conquers their fear of the water and dares to swim in the ocean, a pond, a lake, a canal, a swimming pool.

Jack Wong describes the joy "in floating on your back watching treetops drift by," of slipping into a pond at dusk "when the fish awaken in air feasting on twilight's bugs," of conquering "any fear of swimming in tannin-soaked lakes pitch-dark from tree bark like oversteeped tea because that darkness will turn glittering gold when you gather it by the handful." A dare to dive off the bridge over the canal features an overhead view of sun-dappled swimmers gripping the railing, facing the mysterious black water below.

According to notes from the publisher, the book was inspired by Wong's experience growing up with a grandmother who spent her childhood swimming in the rivers of Borneo, but then, while living in China in the early 1960s, forbade her daughter to learn to swim.

YOUNG ADULT

Bianca Torre Is Afraid Of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans; Clarion Books, 375 pages ($19.99). Age 14 and up.

...

Anxiety-plagued 16-year-old birder Bianca Torre is undergoing a gender identity crisis, generally avoids people other than fellow birders, and is using a telescope to spy on the neighbors in an adjacent apartment building when a masked intruder commits a murder and Bianca resolves to do something about it in this engaging coming-of-age tale.

Bianca has a crush on a girl, the only other teenager in the birding group, but Bianca's only real friend is Anderson, a popular classmate and fellow anime lover who lives in the neighboring apartment complex. Among the neighbors Bianca has been spying on is "Conspiracy Guy," a fellow recluse who creates beautiful bird drawings. When Bianca witnesses someone in a plague mask murder him and starts to receive threats, the police refuse to believe the man was murdered so Bianca, despite a very long list of fears (driving, snakes, public speaking, talking to anyone, breaking into a dead guy's apartment) resolves to investigate. The thrilling action culminates in surprising drama onstage at a school production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

The author offers a darkly comic murder mystery along with a compelling tale of a teen finding love and support on the journey of self-discovery.