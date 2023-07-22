CHILDREN’S

The International House of Dereliction by Jacqueline Davies, illustrations by Julia Castano; Clarion Books, 227 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Resourceful 10-year-old Alice Cannoli-Potchnik secretly starts a solo home restoration project in the derelict mansion next door and ends up helping the restless spirits who inhabit it in this sweet, funny, very different ghost story from “Lemonade Wars” author Jacqueline Davies.

Alice’s father is a building inspector and a whiz at home restoration. Her mother is an anthropology professor at a small college that keeps moving the family from house to house as Alice’s father, with Alice’s help, beautifully restores one decrepit structure after another.

Alice “was a girl whose curiosity had not been dulled by too many math worksheets and required reading. Her parents believed in unschooling, which meant she didn’t go to school; instead life was school.” At supper, Alice regales her doting parents with all she has learned that day. (For example, she learns that Henry David Thoreau bought far too many nails to build his cabin in the woods “because he was such a bad carpenter.” He also took his laundry to his mother’s house to be washed, so “why was he considered a model of self-reliance?”)

Alice’s curiosity is piqued by the abandoned mansion next door, with a sign reading “International House” followed by handwritten words “Of Dereliction.” She senses something unique, almost alive, about the mansion, sneaks in through the coal chute and sets about repairing what her dad calls the “heart of the home,” the fireplace with its Delft tiles. And she meets the unquiet spirits haunting the place: a 6-year-old girl, a Revolutionary War hero, a college student. All have unfinished business; Alice decides to help them find peace.

Davies’ unique ghost story, complete with dramatic finale, offers a portrait gallery of colorful characters (Alice’s parents do not own a car but have six red wagons for moving their belongings from place to place), and her amusing narrative hums along. How interesting that one of the things that can keep the dead from finding peace is failure to return a library book!

The Red Jacket written and illustrated by Bob Holt; HarperCollins, ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.

A lonely seagull finds his life transformed when he is given a red jacket in this irresistible picture book with simple text and droll illustrations by Bob Holt, a longtime illustrator for Hallmark cards.

While other creatures – gulls, crabs, pelicans, starfish – are enjoying life and each other’s company, Bob the seagull is off by himself, walking with his head down, not talking to anyone. All that changes when a bird gives him his red jacket. Bob looks at himself in the mirror and feels “so swanky, so stylish, it’s like wearing a big hug.” Newly confident Bob talks to the crabs and the flounder, helps out a pelican, even speaks to his fellow gulls.

Stars, Hide Your Fires by Jessica Mary Best; Quirk Books, 304 pages ($18.99) Age 14 and up.

A skilled thief and con artist from a poor corner of the universe crashes the royal Ascension Ball hoping for the score of a lifetime, only to be accused of murdering the emperor in this dazzling debut novel offering political intrigue, scathing social commentary, thrilling action and a slow-burn romance.

Eighteen-year-old Cass lives in the Helia Empire on Sarn, a minor moon of the Planet Danae, a miserable place that is in complete darkness for half the year, where the top soil has been carted off for private gardens on another planet, where grit pollutes the air and water, where people subsist on a protein slurry called Pink Dream. Cass helps support her ailing father with her skill as a pickpocket, conning tourists with her close friends and scavenging scrap.

When the prince gifts her a much coveted invitation to the Ascension Ball (“handcrafted silver filigree ... embedded with the emperor’s personal encryption seal”), Cass leaps at the chance to use her pickpocket skills at the ball, hoping the loot will help her give her father a better life.

The author creates a wondrous fantasy universe contrasting miserable places like Sarn with its terrible climate and lack of food and resources with affluent planets that have “citywide climate control, leafy trees for shade and artificial clouds piped in on demand.” The wealthy have figured out how to milk spiders for their thread to create a wondrous fabric, not caring that spider bites may cost workers the use of their hands.

Brave, smart, resourceful Cass is a marvelous heroine. As she prepares to enter the ball she muses: “I am half prepared for them to see right through me, smell the poor on me like a rotten perfume, like sweat and sickly sweet protein slurry.”

