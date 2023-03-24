CHILDREN'S

The Girl From Earth's End by Tara Dairman; Candlewick Press, 384 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

12-year-old Henna leaves her home on the tiny island of Earth's End to attend an elite botanical academy, secretly hoping she will find a "nightwalker" plant that could save her dying father, in this wondrous tale of family, loss and healing by Colorado author Tara Daiman.

Daiman conjures a marvelous world and backstory in the Gardenia Islands, where a soil blight has wiped out the citrus industry that enriched the wealthy Windover family. Henna was delivered to Earth's End as a baby by the mail boat that takes a full year to circuit the islands. She quickly won the hearts of Niall Quinn and Joachim Correira, the island's sole inhabitants, who raised her as their daughter in their home in an abandoned monastery. Money is always an issue, and with Niall very ill, Henna enters a gardening competition and wins a scholarship to St. Basil's Conservatory, hoping to find the plant that could cure him in the conservatory's legendary seed repository.

The novel takes a surprising turn midway as Henna arrives at St. Basil's and enlists allies in her quest.

PICTURE BOOK

My Baba's Garden by Jordan Scott; illustrated by Sydney Smith; Neal Porter Books/Holiday House Publishing ($18.99).

A boy shares special moments with his grandmother in her simple home and garden in this gorgeous picture book by poet Jordan Scott, inspired by his childhood experiences with his grandmother, who emigrated from Poland to Canada after World War II. The sumptuous watercolor and gouache illustrations are by Sydney Smith, who previously collaborated with Scott on autobiographical picture book, "I Talk Like a River."

The grandmother feeds the boy oatmeal for breakfast, then walks him to school and back home in the afternoon. On rainy days they collect worms in a jar filled with dirt and place them in her garden. The house, a converted chicken coop, "is crammed with food from her garden: jars of pickles in the bathroom, garlic hanging in the shower, beets on the shoe rack, tomatoes on the balcony, carrots in the rocking chair, apples at the end of the bed."

Scott explains in a note that his grandmother suffered greatly during the war. "When I accidentally dropped food on the floor, my Baba swooped in to pick it up, kissed it, and gave it back to me. She’d then watch me eat and say: “Eat! You too-skinny boy!” Sometimes she would laugh when she said this, other times she’d cry."

YOUNG ADULT

Free Radicals by Lila Riesen; Nancy Paulsen Books, 389 pages ($19.99). Age 12 and up.

15-year-old Mafi Shahin's whip-smart, heart-rending and often hilarious narration propels this compelling debut novel by Lila Riesen, calling upon her own experience as a biracial Afghan-American teenager.

"Dad and Baba call me Gojeh Farangi. Gojeh actually means plum and farangi means foreign. Together, that somehow equals tomato. I was nine pounds as a newborn and came out, according to Baba, red as a tomato."

Wearing shapeless hoodies and sweatpants since an incident at a party, Mafi anonymously operates as "the Ghost," righting wrongs perpetrated on classmates who contact her through notes left in a hole in a tree. She chafes at not being allowed the freedom given her older brother Raf, a basketball standout who entertains his girlfriend in his bedroom.

Their grandfather fled Afghanistan in fear of his life and lives with the family; their father, a math professor, has Americanized his name to Sam, flies an American flag and prefers his family not mention their Afghan roots even as the Shahins anxiously await word of their relatives' safe escape from the country. As Mafi deals with microaggressions at school and tensions at home, she falls in love with longtime friend Jaylen, her brother's teammate, but must keep any time spent alone with him a secret from her family.

There's an ugly incident with a xenophobic customer at the mall where Raf has gone to buy Mafi a birthday gift, and a university sports promotion that cynically uses Raf as a poster boy for diversity, endangering family members still in Afghanistan.

Riesen offers an unforgettable coming-of-age tale in this poignant novel of a family trying to start anew in the U.S. and caught up in the tragic fallout of the turmoil in Afghanistan.