CHILDREN'S

The Eyes & The Impossible by Dave Eggers; illustrations of Johannes by Shawn Harris; Alfred A. Knopf; 249 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 and up.

...

A free dog named Johannes must report all the happenings in a sprawling city park to three elderly Bison who maintain the park Equilibrium in this wise, witty and wondrous tale from Dave Eggers.

As the "Eyes," Johannes runs “like light” through the park, reporting to the Bison in their fenced enclosure on the visitors who skate, camp, picnic, litter and otherwise disturb the park Equilibrium. His bark is an unusual: "Ha, ha, hoooo!" His allies include Sonya, a one-eyed squirrel, and Bertrand, a gull who is fond of flying through the archery field while arrows are flying.

Johannes is often hungry but pities "kept" dogs fed by humans and walked on leashes. But danger lurks in unexpected quarters for a dog living free: a child in need of rescue after falling into a pond, an outdoor display of paintings that momentarily hypnotize him.

Through Johannes' voice, Eggers offers an inspired perspective of the creatures' view of human activity: “And here I should say that of all the horrible things humans have created, the most maniacal and wrong of them all is this, this intermittent screaming sound as their vehicles go backward. All of life stops when the screaming begins. All beauty ends, all music ends, clouds cleave, hearts break, and all of the world nearby waits, with breath held, for the sound to end.”

Johannes wishes above all things to free the Bison from captivity and show them the wider world, and he enlists visiting goats and all the creatures of the park in that heroic effort in the thrilling finale. And the reader is left with this lovely message: Be brave, go forth into the unknown. And if possible, take a friend with you.

The magnificent full-color illustrations are the work of Shawn Harris, Eggers’ frequent collaborator, who added images of Johannes running to 19th century landscape paintings, of sun-dappled forest and windswept beach. This beautiful book is destined to be a classic.

CHILDREN'S

The Firefly Summer by Morgan Matson; Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 385 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

A 12-year-old girl discovers a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins she's never met and gets a chance to learn more about the mom who died when she was 3 in this charming summer read set at a summer camp in the Poconos.

Ryanna Stuart lives in L.A. with her screenwriter dad and her stepmother and is surprised to get an invitation from grandparents she hasn't seen in years to spend the summer at Camp Van Camp, a camp on a lake used only by the family since it was closed to campers some years before.

After a rocky beginning, when she declines her cousins' demand that she jump in the lake with her street clothes on, Ryanna warms to her cousins and throws herself into the camp experience, the kayaking, the games, the campfires.

Best of all, her grandmother shows her her mother's keepsakes from when she was Ryanna's age, including photos, tattered mystery books and an actual treasure map. The neighbor's plan to cut down trees and build condominiums on his side of the lake adds an element of suspense and a real urgency for Ryanna to figure out her mother's treasure map.

PICTURE BOOK

Oh, No, the Aunts Are Here by Adam Rex; illustrated by Lian Cho; Chronicle Books ($16.99)

...

No one does madcap quite like Adam Rex, and he's at his best in this very amusing picture book, a wild celebration of family. A family might have one unusual aunt; this family has four and they descend on a household all together while their little niece and her parents hold on for the ride.

The aunts hug you and fix your hair and tell you how big you've gotten and fix your hair. They give you a dollar and a mint. They give you a newspaper article about wolves and a very small packet of peanuts they saved you from the airplane...They smell like coconut The aunts lick their thumbs and polish your cheeks. There was something there, they tell you. Something there, on your cheeks, but they got it. You don't know what it was and you never will."

Just as suddenly as the aunts arrived, they're gone again. The perfect, droll illustrations were done in watercolor, gouache and colored pencils.