Papá’s Magical Water-Jug Clock by Jesús Trejo, illustrated by Eliza Kinkz; Minerva ($18.99), Ages 4 to 8.

A father takes his young son along to help with his landscaping jobs and invents a Water-Jug Clock game to make the day go faster, with amusing results, in this charming story of a loving working-class family by Mexican American comedian Jesús Trejo.

“It’s going to be a hot one, mijo,” his papa tells the boy as the day begins. The boy narrates, and while he helps mow lawns and dig weeds, he drinks lots of water, empties water over his head to cool off and liberally offers water to customers’ pets, believing his father’s explanation that the jug is really a clock and when it’s empty, it will be time to go home. At one point, the boy notices: “Already, the water in the magical water-jug clock is half gone! At this rate, we’ll be home in no time. Papa and I are such a good team. Mama would be proud!” Of course, the water runs out long before the work is done.

The colorful, energetic cartoonish illustrations bring the characters and their work routine to vivid life. One set of panels shows the boy’s view of the tools of the trade: “Super Sodder, Power Washer, Leaf Piledriver, El Weeder, El Pruner, Major Mulch.”

The Islands of Elsewhere by Heather Fawcett; Rocky Pond Books, 220 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Three sisters spending the summer at their grandfather’s oceanside cottage hunt for treasure on tiny nearby Fairy Islands in this charming adventure reminiscent of the loving family fun of the Penderwicks and VanderBeekers books.

The Snolly sisters – Hattie, Bee and Plum – are thrilled to be staying with their mother and baby brother and their one-eyed cat in the quaint village of Misty Cove for the summer.

Hattie is perfecting her sandcastle design for the local competition, Bee is collecting plants and Plum wears her costumes everywhere and is convinced she has found a door to the fairy world.

Their adventures take place against an undercurrent of sadness: Their grandfather, a retired science teacher, is in the beginning stages of dementia and sets the oven on fire with his cookie baking just as they arrive. The treasure hunt begins when the girls discover their grandfather’s grandmother may have left buried treasure on one of the Fairy Islands.

Heather Fawcett, who lives on Vancouver Island, has a talent for creating appealing characters and colorful settings and finding the possibility of magic within the ordinary.

A Crooked Mark by Linda Kao; Razorbill, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 and up.

A teenage boy has been raised by his widowed father to work for “The Sweep,” a secret organization dedicated to searching out and killing ordinary people who have been marked to do the work of Lucifer in this dazzling debut novel of psychological horror.

Matt has been told, and firmly believes, that someone who has survived a near-death experience (a traffic accident, an oven explosion) is immediately marked by Lucifer, and gradually gains power over inanimate objects to harm others. “A brake cable, a piece of steak, a flowerpot – all it took was a simple thought to transform the ordinary into a weapon, and no one ever suspected the smiling woman in the corner.”

As the novel begins, Matt and his father have just burned a woman alive in her home after spying on her for nine months to verify, in fact, that she had been marked by Lucifer. “The accidents around her progressed from bruises to broken bones to bodies.”

Matt is then given his first solo project, a teenage girl who survived the traffic accident that killed her father. He enrolls in her high school, makes friends with her friends, joins the track team – and falls in love with the girl while spying on her, filling a notebook with observations and reporting to his handler on whether the mishaps that have occurred in her presence were, in fact, just accidents.

Matt becomes suspicious of both his father and his handler and their apparent eagerness to believe the worst about the girl and attempts to start his own investigation of the Sweep. Linda Kao expertly builds the suspense right up to the surprising, hair-raising finale.

– Jean Westmoore