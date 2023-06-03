YOUNG ADULT

Invisible Son by Kim Johnson; Random House Books for Young Readers, 392 pages ($18.99) Age 14 and up. (June 27 publication)

...

The onset of the Covid pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests are the charged backdrop for this electrifying social justice thriller by the author of "This Is My America."

After taking the fall for a crime he did not commit and doing time in a youth detention facility, Andre Jackson returns to his Portland, Ore., home, in February 2020 wearing an ankle monitor, to discover his friends, his favorite teacher, even his parents seem to look at him differently. He narrates: "I live in the whitest big city on the Blackest block. Simultaneously seen and unseen. I used to hate the erasure. But now, well, now I don't mind if I stay hidden."

Stuck with a curfew and limits on where he can go, Andre is determined to discover who planted the backpack of stolen goods in his locker. He suspects his friend Eric, adopted Black son of a white politician and his wife who live across the street. But Eric seems to have disappeared without a trace. Even Eric's sister Sierra has no idea where he is.

While Andre has to answer to his assigned probation officer, a white officer who opposed his release is also monitoring him, constantly threatening to send him back to juvie. As a Black youth in a gentrifying neighborhood, Eric is forced to constantly deal with microaggressions from neighbors and even from people he considers his friends. A walk to the store for snacks results in what could have been a fatal encounter with police. Meanwhile, his beloved grandfather is fighting for his life in the Covid ward at the hospital.

Kim Johnson offers a gripping thriller with page-turning suspense and a truly despicable villain as she explores the collective trauma and ugly politics of Covid-19 and the racial reckoning sparked by the death of George Floyd.

At the end find a fascinating author's note detailing the racist history of Portland, suggestions for further reading and a list of the songs Andre plays on his YouTube channel.

CHILDREN'S

Ellie Engle Saves Herself, Ellie Engle Book 1 by Leah Johnson; Disney Hyperion, 271 pages ($18.99 ) Ages 8 to 12.

...

12-year-old Ellie Engle loves comics, reading in her room and hanging out with her best friend (and secret crush) Abby Ortega until an earthquake rocks their small Indiana town and Ellie comes into her own in this hilarious and heartwarming middle-grade debut by Leah Johnson, author of Stonewall Honor Book, "You Should See Me in a Crown."

Outgoing Abby, a gymnast and cheerleader, is into makeup and outfits and her big plans for junior high school; Ellie, who suffers from panic attacks and lives with her hardworking divorced mom, has always been content to rest in Abby's shadow.

But after the earthquake, Ellie is preparing to flush her dead pet fish down the toilet when her touch brings the fish back to life. Along with the power to resurrect the dead, Ellie discovers she has enhanced abilities to hear and smell. Desperate to hide her new superpowers and to avoid making problems for her mother, she shows up at school wearing earmuffs and gloves. But when she accidentally touches the frog she was supposed to dissect, it flops back to life and the class mean girl documents the horrifying moment on her phone.

This brings an avalanche of publicity, including a visit from pop star Willa Moon, who wants Ellie to bring her dog back to life for an episode of her reality show, an effort that disastrously backfires.

Johnson incorporates an amusing superhero origin story into this funny and compelling tale of a girl learning to assert herself amid the changing relationships and challenges of junior high school. In an author's note she writes that "'Ellie Engle Saves Herself' is a book about a young, queer, Black girl who believes herself to be unspectacular – who has been convinced she's safer in the shadows. .. My hope is that this story ... will serve as a declaration that no one can take away our right to exist without fear or shame. No one."

The next book will be titled "Breonna Boyd Is a Legend."