CHILDREN’S

How to Stay Invisible by Maggie C. Rudd; Farrar, Straus Giroux, 240 pages ($17.99). Ages 10 to 14.

A 12-year-old boy abandoned by his parents struggles to survive on his own in the woods behind his middle school until a crisis reveals his situation to caring classmates and adults in this poignant novel from North Carolina author Maggie C. Rudd, author of picture books including “I’ll Hold Your Hand.”

Raymond Hurley is accustomed to taking care of himself, as his undependable parents move from place to place, but he is shocked when, shortly after moving to Mill River, N.C., he returns from school one day to find himself locked out of the rental trailer and his parents gone with no note of explanation. Only a duffel bag of his meager belongings and his dog, Rosie, were left behind.

With a past bad experience living in a children’s home, Raymond decides to tell no one what is going on. Rudd offers vivid details of wilderness survival that will appeal to fans of Gary Paulsen’s “Hatchet” as Raymond struggles to appear presentable at school while grappling with hunger, freezing temperatures, injury and illness.

He finds a hollow tree to sleep in, washes himself and his clothes in a nearby stream, eats breakfast and lunch at school on weekdays and forages for food in the school dumpster or goes fishing at night and on weekends. With the help of a Boy Scout guide from the public library, he figures out how to make a trap with a heavy rock (injuring his hand in the process) and manages to kill a squirrel. A mysterious benefactor at school leaves him a tube of toothpaste, then a $5 bill. A sleeping bag offered as a prize at a school event is a godsend.

Raymond works hard to stay under the radar – “invisible” – never disclosing his situation even as he makes friends with two classmates and an old fisherman, who becomes the first to realize Raymond has been abandoned by his parents. Raymond’s realization that there are people he can trust makes for a valuable lesson in Rudd’s engaging novel.

YOUNG ADULT At the Speed of Lies by Cindy L. Otis; Scholastic, 319 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

Cindy A. Otis, a former disinformation specialist for the CIA, examines the ways conspiracy theories can spread like wildfire on social media in this entertaining thriller set in the Finger Lakes town of Canandaigua.

High school student Quinn Calvet, who uses a wheelchair due to her rheumatoid arthritis, is hoping to win more followers to The Whine, an Instagram account that documents school track meets and other community events. She has been feeling abandoned by her best friend since Ximena got a boyfriend, but is thrilled when classmate Asher King offers technical design help for The Whine.

Meanwhile Quinn’s older sister Ava, a senior who had been laser-focused on college, gets caught up in a new Defend Kids group after the group reports a teenage girl and her little brother were kidnapped in nearby Rochester and police are doing nothing about it.

Quinn discovers that posting about Defend Kids dramatically boosts the followers on her account and even attracts paying sponsors. Defend Kids gains even more widespread support among townspeople after two of Quinn’s classmates are abducted and a search comes up empty.

As Defend Kids amps up its actions in threatening ways, Quinn grows increasingly uneasy about the group’s political statements and the links to suspicious websites being posting in comments on her account. She begins to do her own research, doubting the wildly inflated numbers on child abductions the group is reporting. When she discovers a newspaper story debunking the Rochester kidnapping as a hoax, she finds herself in a moral quandary, since her Instagram account owes its success to Defend Kids, and so many classmates and townspeople, and even her own sister, are so heavily invested in the cause.

Otis deftly keeps the suspense going right up through the end, offering a rather horrifying look at how easily teens and seemingly intelligent adults can be duped into believing nonsense. A lengthy author’s note about conspiracy theories includes the so-called “Pizzagate” incident, in which a gunman fired a rifle inside a Washington, D.C., pizzeria, falsely believing children were being trafficked there.

– Jean Westmoore