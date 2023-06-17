CHILDREN’S

Half Moon Summer by Elaine Vickers; Peachtree, 288 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

... Two babies born on the same day had a special bonding experience in the hospital nursery in Half Moon Bay, Calif., but the two haven’t seen each other since until fate throws them together 12 years later in this poignant novel by Elaine Vickers, author of many books for children.

Mia (along with her mother and 4-year-old twin brothers) has moved from Sacramento to Half Moon Bay to stay with her grandmother while her father cares for his sick mother in Alaska. Drew, a gifted artist, is anticipating a boring summer in Half Moon Bay now that his best friend has moved away. The narrative alternates between the voices of Mia, in free verse, and Drew, in prose.

Encouraged by Drew’s dad, Mia and Drew start running every morning and slowly bond over their family’s traumas as they prepare to run a half-marathon. Due to her father’s extended absence, Mia’s family is in financial trouble and will have to sell the house he had been building for them. Drew’s parents finally explain that his father’s recent fall and tendency to drop things are because he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a devastating diagnosis that will make it impossible for him to keep operating his family’s woodshop.

The tale of the infant bond between Mia and Drew only emerges late in the novel but there are other hints of a special connection: the sense that they have met before, two special carved birds, a violin in the window of Drew’s dad’s woodshop.

This sweet story explores how friendship and connection can offer strength and healing to adolescents experiencing family trauma.

PICTURE BOOK

Our Pool by Lucy Ruth Cummins; Atheneum Books for Young Readers ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.

...

Lucy Ruth Cummins captures a child’s joy in a summer day at the city pool, along with a vivid sense of the vibrant diversity and sense of community of her urban setting, in this marvelous book with gorgeous illustrations done in gouache and colored pencil.

The vivid narrative thrums along, in the voice of a little girl. “Lockers CLANK and locks CACHUNK and then we beat bare feet across the hot pavement – slap slap slap – to the pool’s edge.“ The pool quickly fills up with “old folks, young folks, in-between folks. It’s an ice-cold bowl of City People Soup.”

Among the spectacular illustrations are the crowd of tiny figures congregating at the mammoth entrance of the pool, an overhead double-page view of young swimmers floating on their backs and a double page of swimmers doing handstands, a diverse palette of skin tones in the feet sticking out of the water.

A note from Cummins mentions that she has swum in many pools and bodies of water, but “her very favorite place to swim ... is at her community pool in Brooklyn with her sons and her neighbors.”

The First Magnificent Summer by R.L. Toalson; Aladdin, 336 pages ($17.99) Ages 10 and up.

... R.L. Toalson, author of previous middle-grade novels, “The Colors of the Rain” and “The Woods,” offers a harrowing account of a 12-year-old girl surviving emotional and physical abuse from her father during a camping trip with him and his new family in this poignant novel set in the 1990s.

12-year-old Victoria Reeves has high hopes for “her first magnificent summer” with the father she hasn’t seen in two years, only to discover during the long ride from Texas to Ohio that he is the same domineering bully who made her childhood miserable. He shows a clear preference for what Victoria secretly calls “the Replacements,” his new wife and two young children. (The new family sleeps in the RV, while Victoria, her brother and sister are stuck in a tent.) He constantly belittles Victoria and is particularly enraged that she spends so much time writing in her journals.

The narrative alternates with journal entries by Victoria, recording her father’s nonstop insults and expressing her heartache at the abuse. She also gets her period for the first time during the camping trip and is forced to deal with it on her own, a situation that worsens her raging anxiety. The month with her dad finally comes to an end, as Victoria reclaims her words and gains a new perspective on her father’s behavior.

– Jean Westmoore