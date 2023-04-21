CHILDREN'S

Elf Dog & Owl Head by M.T. Anderson, illustrated by Junyi Wu; Candlewick Press, 240 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A boy tired of his squabbling sisters and the isolation of a worldwide pandemic takes refuge in the woods behind his house where he finds a mysterious dog with a jeweled collar in this enthralling fantasy from the acclaimed author of "Feed," "The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge" and the Octavian Nothing books.

M.T. Anderson offers a thrilling tale of the magical hidden beneath the mundane, of the possibility of a malevolent blue wyrm emerging from the woods, of a hidden village of people with owl heads, of the blue face of an ancient giant emerging from the earth and opening his mouth to complain.

The novel begins with the Queen Under the Mountain and her elf-hounds hunting wyrms in the forest when the wyrm escapes over a highway into our reality and one hound is left behind. The boy, Clay, is playing Frisbee by himself in the woods when Elphinore, the dog, emerges from the trees, and he takes her home with him.

Anderson offers a poignant portrait of a family struggling during the pandemic: Clay hates online school and misses hanging out with his friends; his mother lost her job when the local diner closed so the family depends on his father's pay as village road commissioner. Clay's 14-year-old sister DiRossi misses her friends and finds enjoyment tormenting her family: "it was good to feel like a furnace of anger that heated the whole house until no one was comfortable and everyone was sweating." Thanks to the dog and to Amos, an Owl Head boy, Clay discovers the saving power of friendship, as they ramble about the secret paths of Mount Norumbega.

Anderson's writing is brilliant. The Owl Head boy, noting why his village prefers to remain hidden from humans, observes: "The human-head people never simply walk somewhere. They always burn and flatten." Math lessons for Owl Head children involve listening to sounds played on machines and calculating how far away a mouse might be in the long grass.

Junyi Wu's energetic black and white illustrations add much to the tale.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Sunshine by Jarrett J. Krosoczka; Graphix Books, 240 pages ($14.99 paperback) Age 12 and up.

Jarrett J. Krosoczka was a National Book Award finalist for his fascinating graphic novel memoir, "Hey, Kiddo," about the eccentric grandparents who raised him and nurtured his interest in art. Poignant followup "Sunshine" returns to Jarrett's world, to the summer he spent with other students from his high school volunteering at Camp Sunshine, a camp for seriously ill children and their families.

Jarrett worries about whether he'll be up to the task, particularly when he discovers he's been assigned "one-on-one" with a 13-year-old boy seriously ill with cancer. After a few false starts he wins over Diego with his superhero sketches, and the two bond more over a paddle boat adventure, a fishing expedition and more. With beautifully drawn panels and fine storytelling, "Sunshine" captures the challenges faced by children and adolescents dealing with serious illness and the release and fellowship provided by this special camp.

YOUNG ADULT

Throwback by Maurene Goo; Zando Young Readers, 368 pages ($19.99) Age 14 to 17.

A 16-year-old Korean-American girl gets zapped back to 1995 and becomes besties with her own mom in this hilarious and poignant twist on "Back to the Future," set amidst the family expectations and challenges of the immigrant experience.

Samantha has a chilly relationship with her mother, Priscilla, but has a close bond with her grandmother, a widowed Korean immigrant who runs a dry cleaning establishment. When her grandmother is hospitalized with a serious cardiac condition, a distraught Samantha finds herself transported back to 1995, where her mother, a popular high school senior, is in the running for homecoming queen.

Maurene Goo finds all the humorous possibilities in Sam's reactions to high school in the 1990s with no texting or cellphones and research by microfiche in the library. Sam is appalled by the racist comments she hears everywhere, particularly in a pre-homecoming event at the local country club. As her cell phone gradually loses power in the countdown to the dance (and she worries about ever returning to 2023) she desperately works on a campaign to win Priscilla the homecoming crown while trying to figure out what went so wrong in Priscilla's life to damage her relationship with her mother. A clever plot twist will delight readers.