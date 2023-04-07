CHILDREN'S

Catch Me If I Fall by Barry Jonsberg; Groundwood Books, 280 pages ($17.99 paperback) Ages 9 to 12.

This thrilling dystopian novel, set in a future Australia amid the ravages of climate change, poses challenging questions about privilege, economic inequality and what obligation we humans have to make the world better for everyone. The gripping plot, full of surprises, will enthrall its target audience.

Against a landscape of destroyed cities and threatened by cyclones and other extreme weather events, 12-year-old twins Ashleigh and Aiden Delatour have grown up safe and protected as the children of a wealthy workaholic Artificial Intelligence pioneer and a stay-at-home dad. They live in a beautiful house with a swimming pool, a massive library and a vast garden where they grow the vegetables that make up their vegetarian diet. (Aiden has a rare health condition that makes it impossible for him to digest food and can only eat a specially formulated green mush.)

A classmate at their new school tells Ashleigh that mangoes grow on trees in the local park, so Ashleigh convinces Aiden to break the rules by climbing over the school fence and heading to the park. Threatened by a ragtag group of street urchins, the twins for the first time realize they know nothing about life in the world outside their secure environment.

The twins have always been taught they must protect each other, but then Aiden is badly hurt rescuing Ashleigh after an accident on a school camping trip. He comes home from the hospital strangely different, rudely confronting their mother in a way he would never have done before. Ashleigh's determination to find out what is going on uncovers shocking truths.

This page-turner of a novel is from an acclaimed Australian author who formerly taught high school English.

EASY READER

Elena Rides by Juana Medina; Candlewick Press ($9.99) Age 4 to 6. (Also available in Spanish and dual English/Spanish editions.)

Cheered on by a little red bird, purple elephant Elena tackles the challenges of learning to ride a bike with an exuberance and determination that may remind fans of Juana, the star of Juana Medina's marvelous "Juana" series set in her native Bogota, Colombia. Medina's droll illustrations and simple text, clearly showing that spills and frustration are part of the learning process, are perfect for beginning readers.

CHILDREN'S

Julia and the Shark by Kiran Millwood Hargrave, illustrated by Tom de Freston; Union Square Kids, 224 pages ($18.99) Age 10 and up.

10-year-old Julia, her father and her scientist-mother are spending the summer living in a dilapidated lighthouse on the remote island of Unst so her mother can pursue her research into – and her unique theories about – the elusive Greenland shark in this engaging novel of family, secrets, mental illness and healing.

Julia becomes alarmed as her mother returns home day after day, increasingly frustrated and irritable at not finding the shark. Her mother's purchase of her own boat, a rickety wooden thing, and of expensive equipment she cannot afford set off more alarm bells. With her mother in crisis, Julie decides to act to prove once and for all that the shark is real.

De Freston's wondrous two-tone illustrations, in yellow and black, offer dramatic depictions of the ocean's mysterious depths, a storm's fury, the stark isolation of the lighthouse, and of the shark that may or may not exist. Some may note parallels to Kate Allen's lovely 2019 book, "The Shark Tender."

PICTURE BOOK

A Bed of Stars by Jessica Love; Candlewick Press ($18.99). Age 4 to 8.

A child goes to bed every night worrying about the vastness of the universe until Dad proposes an overnight camping trip in the desert in this lovely celebration of life's wonders by the creator of "Julian Is a Mermaid."

Written from the child's perspective, the story is about beauty that can be found in all things, music, smells, a truck named "Darlin'," a "favorite junkyard," mountain flowers and birds, the tiny footprints of beetles who drink the dew. Dad offers this lesson on not being afraid: Stars are made of energy "same as you... We're all friends and family. Maybe if you learned their names, they wouldn't feel so much like strangers." Morning brings the beautiful pinks of sunrise, hot cocoa and the desert in bloom. And when they arrive home, Mom, who stayed home with the baby, has a surprise of her own.

The exquisite illustrations are done in watercolor, gouache and ink.