GRAPHIC NOVEL

Bea Wolf by Zach Weinersmith, art by Boulet; First, Second books, 183 pages ($19.99) Age 8 to 12.

Cranky Mr. Grindle is turning badly behaved, candy-eating suburban kids into boring grownups with the touch of a finger until pint-size Bea Wolf arrives to vanquish the monster in this brilliant, raucous retelling of Old English epic, "Beowulf."

A George Orwell quote sets the stage for Zach Weinersmith's genius reinvention of the monster as the end of childhood: "The child thinks of growing old as an almost obscene calamity... All who have passed the age of thirty are joyless grotesques, endlessly fussing about things of no importance and staying alive without, so far as the child can see, having anything to live for."

Thus begins "Bea Wolf":

"Listen to the lives of the long-ago kids, the world fighters, the parent-unminding kids, the improper, the politeness-proof,'

the unbowed bully-crushers, the bedtime-breakers, the raspberry-blowers, fighters of fun-killers, fearing nothing, fated for fame."

Then comes a chronology of kid-lords, Tanya (treat-taker), Shawn (peace-shatterer), Sonya, (foam-slinger), until "crown-destined" Carl finds a golden hoard and rules before aging out: "coarse hair claimed the kid-king's chin. A crack crossed his voice." Rule eventually passes to Roger, who orders a treehouse built; there, his thanes' antics draw the wrath of Grindle.

Grindle "would stride the starless dark, staring over hedge, stirring his temper, harrowing his hearing, hating the gum-smacking, the blowing of bubbles, the butt jokes and belching laughter, the bursting of bang snaps, the vast-volumed video games of no educational value whatsoever." "

The wordplay is a delight: "fun-grinders, grim-faced joy gobblers," "so well-betoyed were boy and girl." The dramatic black and white illustrations by French cartoonist Boulet are spectacular.

In an informative and hilarious nine-page note at the end, Weinersmith describes the pains he went to in crafting this 600-line epic poem rich in the alliteration and use of kennings (a river as a "sliding sea," Grindle as a "hall-wrecker") of the original. He notes the revival of interest in Beowulf was sparked by J.R.R. Tolkien, and explains how this "super weird comic book" came to be, not about a monster who eats people's heads but one that turns kids "old and boring, which is almost as bad."

Threat hangs in the air at the end: "But below the hall, bad times wore blouse and bun. Grindle's mother, miffed beyond madness, prowling in puce paintsuit, primed for vengeance, for she'd thought her diaper-doing days were done." But that, Weinersmith concludes, "is a tale for another time."

YOUNG ADULT

Buffalo Flats by Martine Leavitt; Margaret Ferguson Books, 240 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up. April 25 publication.

This enthralling, beautifully written, coming-of-age novel – of a smart, outspoken 17-year-old girl grappling with questions of faith, morality, love, suffering and death in a Latter Day Saints settlement in Canada – was inspired by the family history of National Book Award finalist Martine Leavitt.

Rebecca Leavitt, her parents and three older brothers left Utah in a covered wagon with other Mormon families seeking a better life as homesteaders in the Northwest Territories (in what is now southern Alberta). While her brothers and friends are pairing up and getting married, independent-minded Rebecca has her heart set on a piece of land looking out on the Rockies and is irate to discover that homesteading rules bar single women from owning land. Her father agrees to buy it for her if she can raise the $480.

Rebecca's observations and constant soul searching are sympathetically portrayed. "She would rather ride her horse than do her chores, rather daydream in the hayloft than pay attention in church. She suspected she had been born more naturally wicked than others." As the book opens, she is telling her skeptical family at the dinner table that she had just encountered God sitting on a rock watching the sunset. ("Father looked at Rebecca the way he did when one of his cows got the bloat.") But the experience stays with her: "She had felt in that moment that living was just a thin floating thing like a cloud, a skim of dust on the river, the call of a wolf filling the air, striking the sky as if it were a glass bowl and ringing away forgotten. She could still feel it, if she tried."

Leavitt offers a gritty account of the physical hardship of pioneer life, the back-breaking labor, the deadly blizzards and floods, the ornery cookstoves, the ever-present threat of starvation and financial ruin. She also offers a vivid portrait of a close-knit community, helping each other in times of trouble, and coming together at a dance, a box social, a May Day celebration. Feisty Rebecca rides out in frigid weather to help save stranded cattle, accompanies her mother as a midwife, works as a cook on a canal construction project, is thrilled when her brother marries a fellow suffragist.

"Buffalo Flats" is most remarkable as a portrait of a girl struggling with how to reconcile her faith with the suffering she sees around her, as expressed in this passage during a deadly influenza outbreak: "Rebecca had decided while she spoon-fed broth and emptied chamber pots and applied poultices, that people were miracles. They woke up each day swimming in their sorrows and fears and got up and braved the day and cared for their little ones and had a thought for others...They hurt and they yearned and they hoped, and nobody could stop them."

An author's note includes more about the Leavitt family history.