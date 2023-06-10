CHILDREN’S

A Work in Progress by Jarrett Lerner; Aladdin, 368 pages ($17.99) Age 8 to 12.

Since the day in fourth grade when a mean classmate told him “you’re fat” in a crowded hallway, Will Chambers has been on a downward spiral of isolation, self-loathing and disordered eating until he makes a life-changing connection with someone in this powerful and important book by author-illustrator Jarre psychology tt Lerner.

The book is presented as Will’s journal, with simple, powerful sentences on lined paper and illustrated with his drawings and self-portraits that display his increasingly agitated mental state.

Will observes: “It’s not long before you don’t even need the Nick Fishers of the world to be there to tell you what they think of you – what the whole world thinks of you – that you are less than, you are an animal not worthy of kindness or consideration or respect. Soon enough you take care of saying all that for them ... You become your own bully.”

Three years after the insult, Will avoids his former best friends, wears shapeless clothing and sits by himself at lunch in a corner of the cafeteria. He binge eats at home to make himself feel better. He has a crush on a girl, but after overhearing her friends’ insulting comments, he begins to starve himself. His parents have no idea what he’s going through.

Everything changes when Will starts hanging out behind the auditorium at lunchtime drawing in his sketchbook and he meets a new kid who likes to skateboard and who is constantly changing schools. His secret to coping? “I think about myself as a work in progress ... Not finished. ... Thinking of myself as unfinished in that way. It’s gotten me to be a lot kinder to myself.”

Lerner dedicates his book “for anyone who has felt less than” and he includes a list of resources at the end. This book could be a life-changer for so many children.

PICTURE BOOK

Moving the Millers’ Minnie Moore Mine Mansion, A true story by Dave Eggers; illustrated by Julia Sarda; Candlewick Press ($19.99)

Dave Eggers, author of picture books “Her Right Foot” and “What Can a Citizen Do?”, mines all the comic possibilities in this fascinating picture book based on the true story of a mine owner’s widow in late 19th century Idaho who was swindled out of her money and decided to move her Victorian mansion four miles down the road so she could continue to raise pigs to support herself and her son.

Eggers begins: “Like all of the best stories, this takes place in Idaho.” Later he observes: “There is no better place for horses than Idaho. Any horse will tell you that.”

Spanish illustrator Julia Sarda’s detailed, droll illustrations in shades of umber, perfectly capture the period.

The Remarkable Rescue at Milkweed Meadow by Elaine Dimopoulos; pictures by Doug Salati; Charlesbridge, 192 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 11

Elaine Dimopoulos works a kind of magic in this marvelous tale of the power of storytelling, through the memorable voice of a rabbit named Butternut.

Butternut begins: “Everyone in Milkweed Meadow still talks about the rescue, and if you stop hopping around like a kit that’s found a banana slice, I’ll tell you the story. Mother encourages strong beginnings. ‘Snare them!’ she says. It’s a joke – we rabbits are terrified of snares, me more than most. But I suppose that’s what a good story does. It digs into your skin like a silver wire and holds you in its grasp.”

Butternut and her many siblings live in Milkweed Meadow with their mother and grandmother, who give the kits daily lessons in storytelling, an art grandmother learned living as a pet in a human house. Butternut is plagued by fears (she calls them “brambles”) and has learned well her mother’s lessons to stick to her own kind and avoid owls, coyotes and other threats.

After a nasty jay feasts on a robin’s egg out of spite and then steals the rabbit grandmother’s beautiful comb, Butternut performs a dangerous feat, climbing a trellis to retrieve it. With the help of a new robin friend, she then brings food to an injured fawn, although she is shocked to discover that deer look down on rabbits as “hopping moss clumps.” When she finds a mother coyote dead on the roadside, she and her robin friend tackle the biggest challenge yet.

The author offers a richly imagined world of life in the meadow, with clever small details including “road tests” for rabbits, and an uplifting message of the power of community.

The perfect illustrations in graphite and gouache are by Doug Salati, creator of 2022 Caldecott Medal-winner, “Hot Dog.”

– Jean Westmore