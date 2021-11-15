BABEL welcomes noted author Chang-rae Lee

"My parent's generation, even though some did well, were always, always striving, always working, always anxious and for good reasons, because they didn't have a safety net or a network of people," he said. "They really were on their own and I guess I don't feel that way. It's the nature of time and generations. That's what really appealed to me about the Pong character."

Lee decided centering the book through the younger Tiller's eyes would offer a more challenging way of telling the story, rather than through a middle-aged person as he initially planned.

"Tiller's not from a rich family but he's privileged enough and insulated, and maybe that's something I see in the millennial crowd and people of a certain class, that everything is kind of ready for them. Life's buffet is already set out," Lee said.

"How do you kick-start yourself in this world if you don't need a kick-start? he said. "That's how the book came about."

Lee's novels often explore issues such as assimilation, the legacy of the past and racial discrimination central to the Asian-American experience.