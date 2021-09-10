BABEL returns with major writers – and with live events at Kleinhans

“We’ve been excited about Forna’s work for a long time, and feel lucky to bring her to BABEL so soon after the release of her stunning new collection," Cole said. "Her new collection of essays seemed like the perfect way to really think about what it means to be on the move."

Forna was born in Scotland, raised in Great Britain and Sierra Leone and also lived in Iran, Zambia and Thailand.

"She is sort of the perfect BABEL writer in the sense that the BABEL series, since its inception, has had a focus on international writers," Cole said.

Lee earned the PEN/Hemingway award for "Native Speaker” and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “The Surrendered.”

"He is such a fascinating writer, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer," Cole said. "It was very important to us to bring in an author to think about the vibrancy of Asian American voices. He is such a warm and down-to-earth speaker."

Bechdel, Cole said, "is absolutely laugh-out loud funny."