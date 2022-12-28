[BN] Things To Do: YuleTIDE Days at the Aquarium of Niagara, Ben Gleib and Live Band Karaoke

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023

Here is what is happening in Western New York over the next week.

Main events

YuleTIDE Days. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls. Admission $19.95 adults, $17.95 seniors, $14.95 children, free for children ages 2 and younger; $5 off when you donate a new hat, scarf or mittens. Free for members.

This is probably what being at the North Pole in “Elf” is like: visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, penguins and seasonal-themed sea lion shows, arts, crafts and coloring. For those who would prefer not to stay up late for the ball drop, the aquarium is celebrating “Noon Year’s Eve” with a high ball sea lion presentation at noon Dec. 31, along with other educational games, candy cane scavenger hunts and meet-and-greets with a snow queen and princesses.

Ben Gleib. 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Cost starts at $20 for Dec. 29-30 shows; starts at $39 a ticket or $94-$99 with dinner package on Dec. 31 (buffalo.heliumcomedy.com).

Gleib is the epitome of self-effacing satire bordering on the kind of dad jokes that make you laugh, which you might have seen from his hosting “Idiotest” on Game Show Network and Pluto TV, his “Neurotic Gangster” comedy special on Amazon Prime or on “Chelsea Lately.” You can add the dinner package, where you can pick between salads, appetizers like deviled eggs and bruschetta, filet mignon, chicken Parmesan and salmon for dinner; and desserts

Live Band Karaoke: Rock, Pop & 90s Edition. 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Rec Room Buffalo, 79 W. Chippewa St. No cover before 11 p.m., $5 after. For ages 21 and older.

Belting “You Oughta Know” in the car is fun enough, but doing it backed by a live band is all the more so. You can sing any rock, pop or ‘90s tune you want and the live band will play along with you — a departure from the typical cookie-cutter musical backtracks of most karaoke nights. Rec Room usually gives each of these a certain theme, too, and others have edged more toward emo, top 40 or pop punk territory.

New Year’s Eve Mimosa Matinee with “Somewhere in Time.” 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Screening Room Cinema Arts Cafe, Boulevard Mall (Alberta Drive entrance); $6-$7.

Toast to the New Year with a mimosa during a romantic afternoon watching this time-travel love story starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour. It’s early enough in the day that you can head home or to a party to ring in the new year. Can’t make it on New Year’s Eve? You can also see the film at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"Becoming Frederick Douglass." 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court. Free registration (buffalohistory.org).

This documentary follows Frederick Douglass’ journey to becoming one of the most influential leaders in the abolitionist movement, during which he taught himself to read at an early age, escaped slavery in 1838 and helped others do the same while writing a number of books. Douglass is voiced by Wendell Pierce; the film is produced and directed by Nelson and Nicole London. The free screening and discussion is presented by the museum, WNED/Buffalo Toronto Public Media and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

Don't miss these

Trivia Night at the Tap Room. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at Big Ditch Brewing Company, 55 E. Huron St. Free registration. While DJ trivia nights are not hard to come by in the area, this one awards teams up to a $30 gift card to Big Ditch for showing their chops in history, TV, science, music and movies.

Learn to Skate. 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Free. Registration required. Although open skating is everywhere this time of year, those who never learned — or did, but worry about falling and the resulting public humiliation — might steer clear. Instructors at this weekly session help teach kids and adults skating basics, along with bridge programs for any aspiring figure skaters or hockey players.

