[BN] Things To Do: Winter festivals, BPO, Ukrainian New Year's dance

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Jan. 12-19, 2022

Ice Fest. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Canalside, 44 Prime St. Silent disco admission is $10 to $17 (tixr.com). Full itinerary available online.

Enjoy ice-related activities from ice sculptures and carving demos to curling and an ice bar at this festival. Silent disco ice skating with a glow in the dark theme begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 on the Rink at Canalside. Guests can also check out the live snow sculptures, drink from ice luges, listen to live music and meet snow princesses. Throughout the season, the ice rink is hosting new promotions like Paula’s and Pints Night on Wednesdays and College Night discounts on Thursday plus returning Friday Theme Skate Nights.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, "Chopin & Shostakovich." 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $44 to $101 (bpo.org).

This program is guest conducted by Grand Rapids Symphony music director Marcelo Lehninger, featuring internationally award-winning pianist — and his mother — Sônia Goulart. The lineup is filled with calm and intensity, starting with Beethoven’s "Egmont" overture that feels like it should be the soundtrack to a scary movie with a haunted house and lightning crackling in the background. Frédéric Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto ebbs and flows with strings and impressive piano solos, Shostakovich’s first symphony caps off the show by building from playful wind and string sections to grand, intense orchestral hits. Picture the sorcerer Mickey part of “Fantasia.”

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest. 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15; 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at various locations in Tonawanda. Full schedule is available online.

This festival blends sports, food and family fun. Starting Jan. 14, you can take free fitness classes, go to charity hockey games or play in softball and rugby tournaments. Check out the Meals on Wheels’ cookie giveaway and a family fun zone with hay rides, straw mazes, a petting zoo, face painting and magicians. Open skate with pizza at the Lincoln Park Arena or jump around on the crazy inflatables set up at the Jefferson Youth Center before festivities wrap up on Jan. 19 with the Senior Dance at the Ensminger Senior Citizen Center.

Kids Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Tickets are $15.50 adults, $14 seniors and students, free for ages ages 12 and younger (buffalogardens.com).

Kids can pet snakes and other reptiles, learn about bees and generally brush up on some scientific fun facts with interactive, hands-on activities while they’re off from school. This is part of a series of themed Wegmans Days of Play events aiming to engage children ages 4 to 12 with exploratory learning through scavenger hunts, activity books, learning stations, vendors and different activities at each one.

Buffalo Wine Festival. 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. First session admission is $35 VIP (noon entry), $25 general admission, $20 designated driver; second session admission is $40 VIP (5 p.m. entry), $30 general admission, $20 designated driver (buffalowinefestival.com). It's a 21-and-older event.

There will be more than wine from such wineries as Bella Rose Vineyards & Winery and Main Street Winery at this festival. Some vendors will serve whiskey and mead, a drink made from fermented honey and water that, despite its popularity in medieval times, has had a resurgence lately. Along with the 27 wineries, meaderies and distilleries available to sample, guests can shop from nearly 40 vendors where their options are just about as eclectic, with everything from novelty cheese-filled foods and boutique clothes to Buffalo wing popcorn and cruise-planning services available.

MassiveLAN Winter 2023. Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Three-day admission is $50 in-person and virtual (lanfest.com).

Picture rows of monitors with players competing in games while seated next to each other so that instead of the usual shouting over a gaming headset, you can do it while you’re all in the same room. This gaming festival pools a number of people in one local area network (LAN) for competitions in Smash Bros Melee, Overwatch 2, Deep Rock Galactic and CS:GO. Folks will also get to play nontraditional games like Microsoft Paint Pictionary, golf and flip cup, and participate in raffles, too.

Traditional Ukrainian New Year’s Dance - Malanka. 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, 7:30 p.m. dinner and 8:30 p.m. dance on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Tickets are $60 per person, $100 per couple; $30 students; $35 dance only (payments via Venmo or email).

This Ukranian New Year celebration is based on the mythology of Malanka, Mother Earth’s daughter, who, when captured by the devil, took the spring season with her, reads a quick National Geographic search. It wasn’t until her return that Ukranians celebrated the spring season and new calendar year with festive costumes, singing, skits and practical jokes. This event has an itinerary of cocktails, dinner and dancing with music from Toronto-based Ukrainian band LUX.

Shea's Free Family Film Series: “The Wizard of Oz.” 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Free.

Although this film was not the first to utilize Technicolor, it did so in a way that would revolutionize the film industry, depicting Dorothy’s (Judy Garland) home in Kansas in black and white before she’s swept away by a tornado to the beautiful, Technicolor land of Oz. The beloved classic follows her journey with an unlikely group of friends: a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a Tin Man (Jack Haley) and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), all en route to the Emerald City on the yellow-brick road. It’s since inspired other films and musical offshoots, including Broadway's “Wicked” by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.