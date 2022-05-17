[BN] Things To Do: Wing a Ding Ding, Theresa Caputo, new Kenan Center exhibit

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

May 19-26, 2022

Main events

Extraordinary Forms: Fiber exhibit at the Kenan Center Gallery. On display during gallery hours from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until June 12 at the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Free admission, $5 donations encouraged.

Earlier this month, this Lockport gallery opened its doors for its first exhibit in two years, featuring works of artists Jozef Bajus, Nancy Belfer, Véronique Côté, Jack Edson, Leanne Goldblatt, Ani Hoover, Barbara Murak and Kurt Treeby. These curated works utilize fiber, whether traditionally, via quilting, crocheting, weaving, appliqué or embroidery, or in unconventional methods, including — for knitting lovers or large cats — "The Ball," Hoover’s 100 pound ball of yarn.

Elmwood Village Porchfest 2022. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21 throughout the Elmwood Village. Free.

An assortment of local talent will shuck the stage lights this weekend and perform mini-acts from a string of Elmwood Village porches, singing and acting for audiences comfortably seated in cloth outdoor chairs or on foot during their neighborhood strolls. This eclectic afternoon features area performers, actors, singers and others in a casual front-lawn atmosphere.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets $39.75 - 59.75 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com).

TLC’s "Long Island Medium" will share personal stories about her 20 years in mediumship along with her signature random audience member readings. The psychic’s tour kicked off in January, rounding its last leg in Buffalo before capping off in Charleston, Roanoke, Richmond, and Wilkes Barre. Guests can opt to up their ticket price in exchange for a pre-show VIP photo-op with Caputo.

Buffalo Wing a Ding Ding Festival. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $20 for entry only, $45 general admission, and $60 VIP. Free admission for ages 12 and younger (eventbrite.com).

Wing connoisseurs — so, essentially, many in this city — will congregate for an all-day tasting and crowning of the area’s wings and fried chicken selection. For the price of a general admission ticket, attendees will claim one drink and 10 wing or fried food tickets, good to redeem among the 30 kinds of chicken available from top chefs and local vendors. Soundtracked by live music, crowds will sample everything from Hot Nashville and Crunchy Southern Fried to Cajun Spicy and Crispy Korean sauces in the quest to crown the best wings and fried chicken.

Full Circle Fest 2022. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Knox Farm State Park, 211 Knox Road, East Aurora. Tickets are $25 for dinner only; $45 general admission pre-sale, $50 at the door (eventbrite.com).

The fifth installment of this conglomeration of local brewers, musicians and craft beer enthusiasts will liven up the lush hills and forests of Knox Farm State Park. An afternoon spent at the festival will include ample brew samples from 42 North, Brickyard Brewing Company and Four Mile Brewing, among several others, along with live music and barbecue for the price of a general admission ticket.

Don't miss these

Queen City Traveling Market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free admission, donations encouraged. The downtown Larkin District will bustle with shoppers sifting through local artisan goods at this monthly gathering of area businesses. This rain-or-shine venue will host a covered outdoor market, collaborating with the WNY Food Shuttle to collect hygiene materials and canned goods.

Hamburg Farmers' Market. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 21 through the end of October at the Hamburg Moose Lodge at 45 Church St., Hamburg. If your shopping list is more produce- than trinket-heavy, this weekly marketplace showcases an array of goods from local farms, homesteaders and ranchers boasting their fruits, veggies and chef or bakers’ products at the Hamburg Moose Lodge.

Demetri Martin. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $42.75 (eventbrite.com). For ages 12 and older. This New York City-based comic brings his deadpan delivery and sprinkled musical comedy to Babeville, one of the final stops on his “I Feel Funny” tour. Seen on Netflix comedy special "The Overthinker" and Comedy Central series "Important Things with Demetri Martin," Martin has dabbled in cartooning, music, acting and directing when not behind the mic.

Celebrate Spring Carnival. May 20-22 and May 27-29 outside the Eastern Hills Mall. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.This family friendly event from Hammerl Amusements returns to the Eastern Hill parking lot with rides, games and summer food favorites like fried dough and funnel cakes. All-day ride passes are $22.

