[BN] Things To Do: Tracy Morgan, 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Gardens After Dark'

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Jan. 19-26, 2023

Here are highlights of events happening through the next week.

Tracy Morgan. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $65 to $111 (ticketmaster.com).

Fans of Morgan know he’s nothing if not versatile, as seen in his roles as Ms. Tucker on “The Longest Yard,” his quirky and memorable characters on “Saturday Night Live” and as erratic movie star Tracy Jordan in “30 Rock.” His comedy is a mixture of casual and commanding. The special thing about Morgan is the palpable feeling that he really wants to be onstage - and in fact, he’s proven this. After a Walmart tractor trailer struck his limousine in 2014, the settlement payment made it so he didn’t have to work anymore, but he’s chosen to anyway, in numerous new movies and comedy tours.

"Dancing with the Stars." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $50 to $72; VIP packages are $319 to $664 (ticketmaster.com).

This show lets guests feel like they’re in the audience of a "Dancing with the Stars" competition — which is a feeling otherwise hard to come by, given Buffalo’s lack of reality TV and live studio audiences. Inspired by the ABC series, this show has been adapted for the stage and features a number of classic and contemporary routines. Dancers Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko and previous “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr, among others, feed off the crowd’s energy throughout, even performing in the aisles at some points, reads a review from a recent show in Boston.

Latin Fire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $32 to $93 (bpo.org).

If this performance is anything like vocalist Mónica Abrego’s previous — a powerful soprano tone floating over brassy accompaniment — it will definitely live up to its promise to “warm you up on a cold winter’s night,” as the BPO put it. The program features pieces like “Tico-Tico no Fubá,” “Bésame Mucho” and the “Carmen” suite, among others, curated and conducted by Nashville Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape Exhibit. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Exhibit continues through Sunday, March 5. Full schedule online. Admission $16.50 adults, $15 seniors and students, $8.50 children ages 3 to 12, free for children ages 2 and younger.

Picture those bioluminescent plants that wash up on the shores of certain bays. The way the purple, blue and green-lit foliage illuminates the Botanical Gardens at night is something akin to the land version of this. Despite it being in the middle of winter, twinkling fauna, rocks and desert plants offer a feeling of tropical warmth, with hanging willow-like trees and pathways glowing throughout this exhibit.

All Heritages Celebrate - Lunar New Year Celebration Gala. 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, 103 Center For The Arts, Amherst. Free, reservations required (eventbrite.com).

Ring in the Chinese New Year with an impressive range of festivities organized by the Chinese Club of Western New York. Highlights include the Gold Summit Institute Dragon Dance, a Fashions from Around the World showcase, stand-up comedy from local nuclear medicine specialist Liu Hongbiao, art exhibits and basket raffles.

Niagara Icewine Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22; Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 at various locations in Niagara Benchlands and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Full map online. Passes are $49, designated drivers $39 (niagarawinefestival.com).

This annual festival celebrating this sweet dessert wine is located across the border throughout Niagara-on-the-Lake, St. Catharines and Lincoln, Ont., but it's still close enough to draw plenty of icewine fans from the Buffalo area. The more than 30 participating wineries are offering guided tours, special events and culinary experiences. Among the many events: the icewine light display "Illumination Nights" at Inniskillin Wines; a Winter Wine Garden at Peller Estates where where you can sit with up to five of your friends around a firepit with a drink and Icewine marshmallow; and prix fixe two- and three-course meals at Riverbends and an Icewine Maker's Dinner at Trius Winery & Restaurant.

M&T Third Friday. Activities for children are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court. (Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Kids can play detective with items from the History Museum’s collections, do hands-on activities and create crafts at this monthly program sponsored by M&T Bank.

